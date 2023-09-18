MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games Cricket full schedule: Dates for men’s and women’s matches

The Women’s matches will begin first on 19th September and will conclude on 27th September. The men’s matches will start from 28th September to 7 October.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 21:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur of the Indian women’s cricket team.
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur of the Indian women's cricket team. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Smriti Mandhana (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur of the Indian women’s cricket team. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will be sending cricket teams for both the men’s and women’s categories for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with the event starting from September 19 and ending on October 7.

The women’s matches will begin first on September 19 and will conclude on September 26. The men’s matches will start from September 28 and conclude on October 7.

Zhejiang University of Technology ground will host all the Asian Games 2022 cricket matches.

Asian Games 2022 cricket schedule

Women’s cricket schedule
19/9/2023
Match 1: Hong Kong vs China - 9:30 AM (Round 1)
Match 2: Nepal vs Singapore - 2:30 PM (Round 1)
20/9/2023
Match 3: Indonesia vs Malaysia - 9:30 AM (Round 1)
Match 4: Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2 - 2:30 PM (Round 1)
21/9/2023
Match 5: UAE vs Bhutan - 9:30 AM (Round 1)
Match 6: Thailand vs Oman - 2:30 PM (Round 1)
22/9/2023
Match 7: India vs Winner of Match 4 - 9:30 AM (Quarterfinal 1)
Match 8: Pakistan vs Winner of Match 3 - 2:30 PM (Quarterfinal 2)
23/9/2023
OPENING CEREMONY (REST DAY)
24/9/2023
Match 9: 3rd VS Winner of Match 4 - 9:30 AM (Quarterfinal 3)
Match 10: 4th VS Winner of Match 5 - 2:30 PM (Quarterfinal 4)
25/9/2023
Match 11: Winner of QF 1 vs QF 2 - 9:30 AM (Semifinal 1)
Match 12: Winner vs QF 3 vs QF 4- 2:30 PM (Semifinal 2)
26/9/2023
Match 13: Loser of SF1&SF2 - 9:30 AM (Third-place match)
Match 14: Winner of SF1&SF2 - 2:30 PM (Final)
Men’s cricket schedule
28/9/2023
Match 1: Oman vs Saudi Arabia - 9:00 AM (Round 1)
Match 2: Hong Kong vs Singapore - 2:00 PM (Round 1)
29/9/2023
Match 3: Malaysia vs Bahrain - 9:00 AM (Round 1)
Match 4: Nepal vs Indonesia - 2:00 PM (Round 1)
30/3/2023
Match 5: Qatar vs Kuwait - 9:00 AM (Round 1)
Match 6: UAE vs Bhutan - 2:00 PM (Round 1)
1/10/2023
Match 7: Afghanistan vs China - 9:00 AM (Round 2)
Match 8: Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2 - 2:00 PM (Round 2)
2/10/2023
Match 9: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4 - 9:00 AM (Round 2)
Match 10: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6 - 2:00 PM (Round 2)
4/10/2023
Match 11: Pakistan vs Winner of Match 8 - 9:00 AM (Quarterfinal 1)
Match 12: Sri Lanka vs Winner of Match 9 - 2:00 PM (Quarterfinal 2)
5/10/2023
Match 13: Bangladesh vs Winner of Match 10 - 9:00 AM (Quarterfinal 3)
Match 14: India vs Winner of Match 7 - 2:00 PM (Quarterfinal 4)
6/10/2023
Match 15: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 - 9:00 AM (Semifinal 1)
Match 16: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3 - 2:00 PM (Semifinal 2)
7/10/2023
Match 17: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 - 9:00 AM (Bronze medal match)
Match 18: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 2:00 PM (Final- Gold medal match)
**QF- Quarterfinal
**SF- Semifinal

