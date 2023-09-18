Asian Games Cricket full schedule: Dates for men’s and women’s matches

India will be sending cricket teams for both the men’s and women’s categories for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with the event starting from September 19 and ending on October 7.

The women’s matches will begin first on September 19 and will conclude on September 26. The men’s matches will start from September 28 and conclude on October 7.

Zhejiang University of Technology ground will host all the Asian Games 2022 cricket matches.

Asian Games 2022 cricket schedule