India men’s cricket squad for Asian Games 2022: Team news; Gaikwad captain; Yashasvi, Rinku make the cut

The Indian men’s cricket team will be playing in its first Asian Games, with a 15-member squad travelling to Hangzhou, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 21:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the India men’s cricket team at Asian Games 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the India men’s cricket team at Asian Games 2022. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the India men’s cricket team at Asian Games 2022. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian men’s cricket team will be playing in its first Asian Games at Hangzhou as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad and five standby players.

The event will be played in the T20 format, from September 28 to October 8, with all matches scheduled to take place at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The India men’s cricket squad. will be captained by the 26-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, leading wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and Rajasthan Royal’s Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century on Test debut against the West Indies, also made the cut. Also in India’s ranks will be Rinku Singh, who became a household name after his campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 due to his swashbuckling knocks.

Before Hangzhou, cricket was played at the Asian Games twice – at Guangzhou, in 2010 and Incheon, in 2014. Bangladesh won the first edition, while Sri Lanka is the defending champion. Afghanistan was runner-up on both occasions.

Before this, the Indian men’s cricket team played in just one multi-sport event- at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in a 50-over format.

India men’s cricket squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)
Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

