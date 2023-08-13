MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games kabaddi: Fazel Atrachali, Mohammadreza Shadloui headline Iran’s 14-player list for preparation camp

The biggest name in the preparatory camp is Iran veteran Fazel Atrachali. The 31-year-old led Iran to Asian Games gold, defeating archrivals India in the semifinals before defeating South Korea 26-16 in the final.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 16:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTOl: Iranian Kabaddi team during their semifinal match vs India in the 2018 Asian Games.
FILE PHOTOl: Iranian Kabaddi team during their semifinal match vs India in the 2018 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTOl: Iranian Kabaddi team during their semifinal match vs India in the 2018 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Iran Kabaddi Federation has announced the names of 14 players who were included in the preparation camp for the 19th Asian Games, scheduled to happen in Hangzhou, China, in September 2023.

The biggest name in the preparatory camp is Iran veteran Fazel Atrachali. The 31-year-old led Iran to Asian Games gold, defeating archrivals India in the semifinals before defeating South Korea 26-16 in the final.

ALSO READ | PKL 2023: U Mumba names Gholamreza Mazandarani as head coach

Heyder Ali Akrami, Amir Hossein Bastami, and Reza Mirbagheri are among the experienced players on the 14-man roster.

Gholamreza Mazandarani, the new U Mumba coach, has been named team head coach, with Vahid Kharaqani taking on the role of assistant coach.

The national camp will be held on the Iranian island of Kish from August 17 to August 31.

Here’s the full contingent for the preparatory camp:

Players for Asian Games Creparation Camp
Fazel Atrachali
Heydar Ali Akrami
Amir Hossein Bastami
Milad Jabari
Vahid Rezaei Mehr
Mohammad Reza Shadlo
Moin Shafaqi
Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh
Amin Ghorbani
Mohammad Reza Kabudrahangi
Reza Mirbagheri
Hamid Mirzaei Nader
Alireza Mirzaian
Mohammad Kazem Naseri
Mohammad Ismail Nabi Bakhsh
Head coach
Gholamreza Mazandarani
Coach
Vahid Kharaqani
Bodybuilding coach
Vajieleh Shahri
Superintendent
Ruholeh Agassi

