Asian Games kabaddi: Fazel Atrachali, Mohammadreza Shadloui headline Iran’s 14-player list for preparation camp

The Iran Kabaddi Federation has announced the names of 14 players who were included in the preparation camp for the 19th Asian Games, scheduled to happen in Hangzhou, China, in September 2023.

The biggest name in the preparatory camp is Iran veteran Fazel Atrachali. The 31-year-old led Iran to Asian Games gold, defeating archrivals India in the semifinals before defeating South Korea 26-16 in the final.

Heyder Ali Akrami, Amir Hossein Bastami, and Reza Mirbagheri are among the experienced players on the 14-man roster.

Gholamreza Mazandarani, the new U Mumba coach, has been named team head coach, with Vahid Kharaqani taking on the role of assistant coach.

The national camp will be held on the Iranian island of Kish from August 17 to August 31.

Here’s the full contingent for the preparatory camp: