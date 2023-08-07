MagazineBuy Print



Pro Kabaddi 2023: U Mumba full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Heidarali Ekrami, Surinder Singh retained

U Mumba might be one of the few sides to retain a core of sorts going into the player auction for the Pro Kabaddi League’s tenth edition.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 20:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
U Mumba’s raider Heidarali Ekrami trains with Iran legend Fazel Atrachali back home.
U Mumba’s raider Heidarali Ekrami trains with Iran legend Fazel Atrachali back home. | Photo Credit: PKL Media


U Mumba’s raider Heidarali Ekrami trains with Iran legend Fazel Atrachali back home. | Photo Credit: PKL Media

While other franchises have gone for sweeping changes in their team lineups, U Mumba has decided to retain a core of sorts going into the player auction for the Pro Kabaddi League’s tenth edition.

Raiders Heidarali Ekrami and Jai Bhagwan have been retained by the side as have veteran defenders Rinku and Surinder Singh. Singh was handed captaincy responsibilities last season and has come a long way from being the impulsive defender former U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali had to specially mentor on the mat.

Despite finishing 9th in the table last season, U Mumba had its moments of brilliance and struggled to cope with injuries to primary raider Guman Singh and some lacklustre form for Jai Bhagwan. In this auction, the side will hope to reinforce a technically strong core and ensure players peak during the season,.

Another development fans will eye is that of the head coach position. Anil Chaprana had a rocky maiden season as head coach and U Mumba might want to look at someone with more experience as it bids to win a title once more.

Here is the full list of players retained by U Mumba

U MUMBA - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami
Retained young players: Shivam
Existing young players: Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

