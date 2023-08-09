PKL 2023: U Mumba names Gholamreza Mazandarani as head coach

U Mumba on Wednesday named Gholamreza Mazandarani the new head coach ahead of the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
The “Lion of Iran” will replace Anil Chaprana in the backroom. With Chaprana at the helm, U Mumba had finished ninth on the table in 2022, with 10 wins from 22 matches.
This isn’t Mazandarani’s first stint at the Mumbai outfit. He had also held the same role in 2018, when the team finished second on the Zone A points table to qualify for the Playoffs.
The Iranian’s services, however, were acquired by the Telugu Titans in the following seasons. Under his tutelage, the Titans finished 11th, managing just six victories from 22 matches.
U Mumba also happens to have a new CEO in Suhail Chandhok.
