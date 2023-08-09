MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023: U Mumba names Gholamreza Mazandarani as head coach

The “Lion of Iran” will replace Anil Chaprana in the backroom.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 14:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.
U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

U Mumba on Wednesday named Gholamreza Mazandarani the new head coach ahead of the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The “Lion of Iran” will replace Anil Chaprana in the backroom. With Chaprana at the helm, U Mumba had finished ninth on the table in 2022, with 10 wins from 22 matches.

This isn’t Mazandarani’s first stint at the Mumbai outfit. He had also held the same role in 2018, when the team finished second on the Zone A points table to qualify for the Playoffs.

READ: Pro Kabaddi 2023: U Mumba full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction

The Iranian’s services, however, were acquired by the Telugu Titans in the following seasons. Under his tutelage, the Titans finished 11th, managing just six victories from 22 matches.

U Mumba also happens to have a new CEO in Suhail Chandhok.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gholamreza Mazandarani /

U Mumba

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023: U Mumba names Gholamreza Mazandarani as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Should learn from Dhoni, Kohli’: Hardik trolled on social media after denying Tilak second T20 fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. Decoding the India vs Pakistan hockey rivalry: Old powerhouses, famous legacies, different trajectories
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023: U Mumba names Gholamreza Mazandarani as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Telugu Titans full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Siddharth Desai released
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Pardeep Narwal retained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Maninder, Deepak Hooda released
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023: U Mumba names Gholamreza Mazandarani as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Should learn from Dhoni, Kohli’: Hardik trolled on social media after denying Tilak second T20 fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. Decoding the India vs Pakistan hockey rivalry: Old powerhouses, famous legacies, different trajectories
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment