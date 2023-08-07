PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams

The Pro Kabaddi League announced its full list of retained players ahgead of the auctions for the tenth edition of the league next month.

A total of 84 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai.

Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, Fazel Atrachali and several other star players will go under the hammer in the player auction. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 - Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers . Here is a full list of retained players from every team in the league: