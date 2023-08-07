MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams

Pro Kabaddi League has announced its ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ on Monday, in the build-up to the auctions ahead of the 10th season of the league this year.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 14:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pawan Sehrawat will be one of the many players going under the hammer during the auctions ahead of the tenth season of the league
Pawan Sehrawat will be one of the many players going under the hammer during the auctions ahead of the tenth season of the league | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Pawan Sehrawat will be one of the many players going under the hammer during the auctions ahead of the tenth season of the league | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pro Kabaddi League announced its full list of retained players ahgead of the auctions for the tenth edition of the league next month.

A total of 84 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai.  

Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, Fazel Atrachali and several other star players will go under the hammer in the player auction. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 - Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers .  Here is a full list of retained players from every team in the league:

Team Elite players retained Retained young players Existing New Young Players
Bengal Warriors - - Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar
Bengaluru Bulls Neeraj Narwal Bharat, Saurabh Nandal Yash Hooda
Dabang Delhi KC - Naveen Kumar Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Gujarat Giants Manuj, Sonu Rakesh Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya
Haryana Steelers K Prapanjan Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny
Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar - Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank
Patna Pirates Sachin, Neeraj Kumar Manish Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar
Puneri Paltan Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
Tamil Thalaivas Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
Telugu Titans Parvesh Bhainswal Rajnish Mohit, Nitin, Vinay
U Mumba Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami Shivam Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
UP Yoddha Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill Anil Kumar, Manipal

