PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams

The Pro Kabaddi League announced its full list of retained players ahgead of the auctions for the tenth edition of the league next month.
A total of 84 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai.
Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, Fazel Atrachali and several other star players will go under the hammer in the player auction. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 - Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers . Here is a full list of retained players from every team in the league:
|Team
|Elite players retained
|Retained young players
|Existing New Young Players
|Bengal Warriors
|-
|-
|Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Neeraj Narwal
|Bharat, Saurabh Nandal
|Yash Hooda
|Dabang Delhi KC
|-
|Naveen Kumar
|Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
|Gujarat Giants
|Manuj, Sonu
|Rakesh
|Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya
|Haryana Steelers
|K Prapanjan
|Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit
|Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar
|-
|Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank
|Patna Pirates
|Sachin, Neeraj Kumar
|Manish
|Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar
|Puneri Paltan
|Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
|Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
|Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
|Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish
|Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
|Telugu Titans
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Rajnish
|Mohit, Nitin, Vinay
|U Mumba
|Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami
|Shivam
|Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
|UP Yoddha
|Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar
|Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill
|Anil Kumar, Manipal
