Pro Kabaddi 2023: Telugu Titans full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Siddharth Desai released

Telugu Titans has let go of Siddharth Desai from its squad ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction, scheduled to happen in September.

Desai’s presence and effectiveness on the mat have declined considerably since his knee injury. He’s never looked the same since, and he’s even lost his spot on the national team.

Titans, which have not been successful yet in assembling a balanced team, have decided to keep five players for PKL 10.

The team, however, have shown faith in senior player Parvesh Bhainswal. Bhainswal was part of the Indian team in the recently concluded Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Rajnish, along with Mohit, Nitin and Vinay, also makes its way into the retention list as Telugu needs to leave behind their previous mistakes and start fresh in the auction table.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Telugu Titans: