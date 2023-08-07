MagazineBuy Print



Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Maninder, Deepak Hooda released

PKL 10 Auction: Bengal Warriors has let go of one of their biggest match-winner and captain, Maninder Singh ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction slated to happen in September.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 17:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors players in action.
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors players in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors players in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengal Warrior has decided to revamp the team structure by releasing all big names ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction, scheduled to happen in September.

Bengal have let go of one of their biggest match-winner and captain, Maninder Singh.

Maninder has been a consistent performer for Bengal and also led the team to the title in PKL season 7 in 2019.

Former India captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, along with Shrikant Jadhav are among the players who will go under the hammer.

The Warriors only retained four players from the existing new player category.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Bengal Warriors:

BENGAL WARRIORS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: -
Retained young players: -
Existing young players: Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar

Related Topics

Bengal Warriors /

Maninder Singh

