Bengal Warrior has decided to revamp the team structure by releasing all big names ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction, scheduled to happen in September.
Bengal have let go of one of their biggest match-winner and captain, Maninder Singh.
Maninder has been a consistent performer for Bengal and also led the team to the title in PKL season 7 in 2019.
ALSO READ | PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
Former India captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, along with Shrikant Jadhav are among the players who will go under the hammer.
The Warriors only retained four players from the existing new player category.
Here is the full list of players retained by the Bengal Warriors:
BENGAL WARRIORS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs China; Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE score: Muhammad Khan gives Pak 1-0 lead, India vs Korea
- Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Maninder, Deepak Hooda released
- Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: Malaysia returns to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Japan
- Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: MBSG 1 - 0 PFC; Melroy own goal gives Mariners the lead; Half-time
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria an inspiration for women’s football in Africa, says coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE