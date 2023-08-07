Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Maninder, Deepak Hooda released

Bengal Warrior has decided to revamp the team structure by releasing all big names ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction, scheduled to happen in September.

Bengal have let go of one of their biggest match-winner and captain, Maninder Singh.

Maninder has been a consistent performer for Bengal and also led the team to the title in PKL season 7 in 2019.

Former India captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, along with Shrikant Jadhav are among the players who will go under the hammer.

The Warriors only retained four players from the existing new player category.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Bengal Warriors: