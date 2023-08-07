Pro Kabaddi 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Pardeep Narwal retained

UP Yoddhas retained its big names ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction in September.
That means the most successful raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, stays with Yoddhas along with Surender Gill and India international Nitesh Kumar.
Sumit, Ashu Singh, Anil Kumar and Mahipal also find themselves in the retenion list for Yoddhas.
However, Nitin Tomar, who was on the sidelines most of the season due to multiple injuries has been released by the UP management.
Here is the full list of players retained by the UP Yoddhas:
UP YODDHAS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
