MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Pardeep Narwal retained

PKL 10 Auction: The most successful raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, stays with UP Yoddhas along with Surender Gill and India international Nitesh Kumar.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 18:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal in action for UP Yoddhas.
FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal in action for UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal in action for UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

UP Yoddhas retained its big names ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction in September.

That means the most successful raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, stays with Yoddhas along with Surender Gill and India international Nitesh Kumar.

ALSO READ | PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams

Sumit, Ashu Singh, Anil Kumar and Mahipal also find themselves in the retenion list for Yoddhas.

However, Nitin Tomar, who was on the sidelines most of the season due to multiple injuries has been released by the UP management.

Here is the full list of players retained by the UP Yoddhas:

UP YODDHAS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: - Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar
Retained young players: - Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill
Existing young players: Anil Kumar, Mahipal

Related Topics

UP Yoddhas /

Pardeep Narwal /

Nitesh Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: MBSG 0 - 0 PFC; Quiet start for the Mariners; Anwar Ali makes debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan Cricket re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector
    PTI
  5. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Maninder, Deepak Hooda released
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Pardeep Narwal retained
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Maninder, Deepak Hooda released
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE, Durand Cup 2023: MBSG 0 - 0 PFC; Quiet start for the Mariners; Anwar Ali makes debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan Cricket re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector
    PTI
  5. Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengal Warriors full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Maninder, Deepak Hooda released
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment