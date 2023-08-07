MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go

Puneri Paltan spent over INR 2 CR in securing the services of imperious Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh. The side has not retained either player ahead of the auctions for Pro Kabaddi League’s 10th edition.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 15:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Fazel Atrachali and Mohammed Nabibakhsh have been released by Puneri Paltan ahead of the season 10 auction of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Fazel Atrachali and Mohammed Nabibakhsh have been released by Puneri Paltan ahead of the season 10 auction of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: LAVANYA LAKSHMI NARAYANAN
infoIcon

Fazel Atrachali and Mohammed Nabibakhsh have been released by Puneri Paltan ahead of the season 10 auction of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: LAVANYA LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Puneri Paltan might go into the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League without the services of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh after releasing the Iranian duo ahead of the auctions in September.

Iran legend Atrachali, who became the most successful defender in the league’s history last season, is an ageing commander in the backline and while his strategic capabilities are matched by few, the Paltan might be looking for a younger, more long-term replacement for what he brings to the table.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Nabibakhsh - the smiling assassin who powered Puneri Paltan and Fazel Atrachali to the Pro Kabaddi 9 final

ALSO READ: Fazel Atrachali making up for lost time, step one: PKL title bid with Puneri Paltan

Nabibakhsh’s role has increasingly been reduced to that of a strategic sub, with the season 9 runner-up using him sparingly through the season or in games where the side needed thinking allrounders.

Unsurprisingly, the Paltan, a long-time promoter of young talent in the side, has retained much of its academy players and youth stars who have stepped up for the side over the past few seasons. This includes India international Aslam Inamdar and the likes of Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

The team heads into the auction looking for able captain once more, just as in the previous auction and will hope to bolster its defence with some experience too.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Puneri Paltan:

PUNERI PALTAN - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
Retained young players: Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
Existing young players: Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde

Related Topics

Puneri Paltan /

Aslam Inamdar /

Fazel Atrachali /

Mohammad Nabibaksh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go
    Team Sportstar
  2. Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE updates: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bob Marley’s daughter lauded as `fairy godmother’ of Jamaican women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi: Tamil Thalaivas full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Pawan Sehrawat released
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. What Pawan Sehrawat, India’s kabaddi star wants: Virat Kohli’s passion, AB De Villiers’s 360 abilities and Neeraj Chopra’s freaky fitness
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Player auction to be held in Mumbai on September 8-9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go
    Team Sportstar
  2. Daniel Vettori takes over from Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE updates: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bob Marley’s daughter lauded as `fairy godmother’ of Jamaican women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment