Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Aslam stays, Fazel-Nabi let go

Puneri Paltan might go into the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League without the services of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh after releasing the Iranian duo ahead of the auctions in September.

Iran legend Atrachali, who became the most successful defender in the league’s history last season, is an ageing commander in the backline and while his strategic capabilities are matched by few, the Paltan might be looking for a younger, more long-term replacement for what he brings to the table.

Nabibakhsh’s role has increasingly been reduced to that of a strategic sub, with the season 9 runner-up using him sparingly through the season or in games where the side needed thinking allrounders.

Unsurprisingly, the Paltan, a long-time promoter of young talent in the side, has retained much of its academy players and youth stars who have stepped up for the side over the past few seasons. This includes India international Aslam Inamdar and the likes of Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

The team heads into the auction looking for able captain once more, just as in the previous auction and will hope to bolster its defence with some experience too.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Puneri Paltan: