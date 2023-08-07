Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction

The reigning Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Jaipur Pink Panthers has kept their core intact ahead of the PKL 10 auction.

Expectedly, the orchestrators from last season’s victory, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, and Sahul Kumar, have been retained by Jaipur.

Deshwal led the attacking duties for Jaipur with 237 raid points, while the trio of Ankush, Sunil and Sahul handled the majority load of defending. All three find themselves in the top 10 defender list, with Ankush leading the charts with 84 tackle points in 24 matches.

Jaipur also put their faith in Iranian defender Reza Mirbhageri, who had a hot and cold season.

Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput are also on the retained list. The pair were crucial in assisting Deshwal during raids.

The team appeared to be in good shape, with the goal of finding fillers at the upcoming auction in September.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Jaipur Pink Panthers: