Pro Kabaddi: Tamil Thalaivas full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Pawan Sehrawat released

Pawan Sehrawat, who was roped in by Tamil Thalaivas for a record INR 2.26 CR, will look for a new team in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 15:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Narender, Ajinkya Pawar and Sagar have all been retained by the Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the auctions for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Narender, Ajinkya Pawar and Sagar have all been retained by the Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the auctions for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL Media
Narender, Ajinkya Pawar and Sagar have all been retained by the Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the auctions for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: PKL Media

The Pro Kabaddi League has announced the full list of retained players ahead of the season 10 auction. Tamil Thalaivas has released its record signing, star India raider Pawan Sehrawat ahead of the auction in September.

The team had splurged a record fee of INR 2.26 CR on the Indian raider making him the most expensive player in the history of the league. However, the 27-year-old’s season did not go as planned, as he sustained an injury to his knee in his very first league fixture, which ruled him out for the season.

ALSO READ: PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams

Pawan is one of the best raiders in the league and is fast catching up with his predecessors in the league’s record books. Pawan is currently fifth in the all-time raiding points standings with 987 raid points in 105 PKL games and looks set to amass more points and milestones to his name.

The Tamil Thalaivas management has renewed its faith in its youngsters, who stepped in Pawan’s absence to take the team to the playoffs. Imperious young raider Narender, both Himanshus - one a prolific raider and another a defensive asset, M Abhishek, Mohir and young stand-in skipper Sagar have all been retained by the team.

ALSO READ: Narender — taking the mat by storm for the Thalaivas in debut season

The team has also retained the services of coach Ashan Kumar, who orchestrated the side’s remarkable comeback after languishing in the bottom of the league early on. He will guide the side in the league at least until 2025.

ALSO READ: What Pawan Sehrawat, India’s kabaddi star wants: Virat Kohli’s passion, AB De Villiers’s 360 abilities and Neeraj Chopra’s freaky fitness

The team has also backed Ajinkya Pawar, a do-or-die raid specialist for the side who was also given significant leadership responsibility last season. With a calm head on his shoulders, Pawar took to the role with interest and was key in holding the side together in crunch games, particularly after Sagar too sustained an injury.

Ashan Kumar has placed value on the players who stepped up in impossible situations last season and it will be interesting to see the pedigree of experience the management decides to go for in the auction to complement a rather fearless young talent pool already with the side.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Tamil Thalaivas

TAMIL THALAIVAS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Ajinkya Pawar
Retained young players: Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish
Existing young players: Narender, Himanshu, Jatin

