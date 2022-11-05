Narender — taking the mat by storm for the Thalaivas in debut season

When a team has Pawan Sehrawat as the centre of its strategy the way Tamil Thalaivas did ahead of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), it’s hard to see anyone else stealing the spotlight.

However, destiny dealt a cruel hand to the Thalaivas, with their marquee player injuring his right leg in his very first outing.

Sehrawat’s injury threw a spanner in the works for Thalaivas, triggering a rapid decline in momentum and the eventual resignation of coach J. Udaya Kumar (albeit for personal reasons). However, it also paved the way for a debutant to take the mat by storm — a young 22-year-old raider called Narender.

Hailing from Budain, the same village which gave the sport a talent like Vikash Kandola, Narender appears to be relishing the responsibility of solely leading his team’s offence and the pressure of stepping into Sehrawat’s shoes. He has amassed 99 raid points in nine games so far — almost 57% of his team’s total raid points.

Narender’s persistence, despite the rest of the team floundering, has paid off. A Thalaivas unit that won only one game in its first six matches has now garnered 13 points in its last three games.

“I first began playing when I was 12. I used to watch senior players like Vikash Kandola and Sandeep Kandola as I started playing in the mud since we didn’t have a mat in the village,” Narender told Sportstar

The raider was roped in through the New Young Players’ (NYP) programme by Thalaivas earlier this season based on his performances in the K7 stage-up league, junior Nationals and Khelo India Youth Games. Narender comes off as a coach’s delight, happy to follow blueprints laid down for him.

“Coach (Ashan Kumar) wanted us to slow down the pace, and we followed his instructions because that’s the best way to proceed,” said Narender, describing the strategy in one of his matches.

One wonders how devastatingly lethal Pawan and Narender would have been together, a combination opponents and fans will wait for with bated breath.