PKL

Pawan Sehrawat to miss remainder of PKL 9 after knee surgery

Tamil Thalaivas’ Pawan Sehrawat has successfully undergone a surgery on his right knee and will continue his rehabilitation with the club.

Team Sportstar
05 November, 2022 10:50 IST
05 November, 2022 10:50 IST

Tamil Thalaivas’ Pawan Sehrawat has successfully undergone a surgery on his right knee and will continue his rehabilitation with the club.

Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately, it won’t be possible for me to play this season.. 

Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately, it won’t be possible for me to play this season..  | Photo Credit: Instagram/Tamil Thalaivas

Pawan Sehrawat will miss the remainder of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League due to a knee injury.

The Tamil Thalaivas raider suffered an injury to his right knee in the very first match of the season, against Gujarat Giants and has been missing in action since. He has since undergone surgery on the knee and is currently continuing his rehabilitation with the club.

“Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately, it won’t be possible for me to play this season.. The surgery was successful and I would like to thank Tamil Thalaivas owners and Management for extending all of their support to me.,” Pawan said in a post on Instagram.

“Keep me in your wishes and blessings to recover soon.”

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us