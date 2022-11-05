Pawan Sehrawat to miss remainder of PKL 9 after knee surgery

Pawan Sehrawat will miss the remainder of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League due to a knee injury.

The Tamil Thalaivas raider suffered an injury to his right knee in the very first match of the season, against Gujarat Giants and has been missing in action since. He has since undergone surgery on the knee and is currently continuing his rehabilitation with the club.

“Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately, it won’t be possible for me to play this season.. The surgery was successful and I would like to thank Tamil Thalaivas owners and Management for extending all of their support to me.,” Pawan said in a post on Instagram.

“Keep me in your wishes and blessings to recover soon.”