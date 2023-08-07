Rakesh Sangroya and Parteek Dahiya have been rewarded for their consistent performances for Gujarat Giants, finding themselves retained ahead of the player auction for the Pro Kabaddi League next month.
Veteran kabaddi coach Ram Mehar Singh is looking to rebuild the Gujarat side to his preferences after the side finished 6th in the previous season.
This means players like Korean star Dong Geon Lee and seasoned players like Chandran Ranjit, Rinku Narwal and Sandeep Kandola are back in the player pool for the auction.
Here is the full list of players retained by Gujarat Giants:
GUJARAT GIANTS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Pro Kabaddi 2023: Gujarat Giants full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya stay
