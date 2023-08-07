MagazineBuy Print

i.jpg

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Gujarat Giants full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya stay

Gujarat Giants will hope to build a competitive side under the tutelage of veteran kabaddi coach Ram Mehar Singh during the player auction for the Pro Kabaddi League’s 10th edition.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 20:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Raider Manuj is one of the five players kept back as Ram Mehar Singh hopes to create a competitive side from scratch during the player auction for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Rakesh Sangroya and Parteek Dahiya have been rewarded for their consistent performances for Gujarat Giants, finding themselves retained ahead of the player auction for the Pro Kabaddi League next month.

Veteran kabaddi coach Ram Mehar Singh is looking to rebuild the Gujarat side to his preferences after the side finished 6th in the previous season.

This means players like Korean star Dong Geon Lee and seasoned players like Chandran Ranjit, Rinku Narwal and Sandeep Kandola are back in the player pool for the auction.

Here is the full list of players retained by Gujarat Giants:

GUJARAT GIANTS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Manuj, Sonu
Retained young players: Rakesh
Existing young players: Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya

