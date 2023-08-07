MagazineBuy Print

i.jpg

Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Naveen retained

PKL 10: Naveen Kumar will remain with Dabang Delhi for a fifth consecutive season after being retained by the franchise for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 15:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Can Dabang Delhi construct a defence that can better support Naveen Kumar in PKL season 10?
Can Dabang Delhi construct a defence that can better support Naveen Kumar in PKL season 10? | Photo Credit: PKL Media
infoIcon

Can Dabang Delhi construct a defence that can better support Naveen Kumar in PKL season 10? | Photo Credit: PKL Media

Dabang Delhi has chosen youth over experience in its retention strategy ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction in September.

ALSO READ: PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams

Talismanic raider Naveen Kumar and youngsters like Vijay and Manjeet are among key players retained for the 10th edition of the league. Only four players have been retained by the side in the list put out by the league which allows the side to completely change the face and strategy of its outfit for the season later this year.

Naveen Kumar has been the backbone of this side’s success and an auction priority will be to bolster the defence to better support the 23-year-old who has been struggling with issues in his knee over the past two seasons.

Here is the full list of players retained by Dabang Delhi:

DABANG DELHI - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: -
Retained young players: Naveen Kumar
Existing young players: Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Related Topics

Dabang Delhi /

Naveen Kumar /

PKL 10

