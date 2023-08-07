Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Naveen retained

Dabang Delhi has chosen youth over experience in its retention strategy ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction in September.

Talismanic raider Naveen Kumar and youngsters like Vijay and Manjeet are among key players retained for the 10th edition of the league. Only four players have been retained by the side in the list put out by the league which allows the side to completely change the face and strategy of its outfit for the season later this year.

Naveen Kumar has been the backbone of this side’s success and an auction priority will be to bolster the defence to better support the 23-year-old who has been struggling with issues in his knee over the past two seasons.

Here is the full list of players retained by Dabang Delhi: