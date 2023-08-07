MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna Pirates full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Mohammadreza Shadloui released; Sachin stays

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Mohammadreza Shadloui, who was introduced to PKL by Patna Pirates, made the left corner his own with some scintillating performances but has been released by the franchise ahead of the tenth edition of the league.

Aug 07, 2023

Team Sportstar
Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui has been the cornerstone of the Patna Pirates defense for two seasons and has proven to be an asset for the side in crunch situations.
Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui has been the cornerstone of the Patna Pirates defense for two seasons and has proven to be an asset for the side in crunch situations. | Photo Credit: PKL Media
infoIcon

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui has been the cornerstone of the Patna Pirates defense for two seasons and has proven to be an asset for the side in crunch situations. | Photo Credit: PKL Media

Patna Pirates might go into the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League without its imperious left-corner defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui after releasing the Iranian ahead of the auctions in September.

Last season saw a stellar display from the all-rounder when he scored 19 points in total in a single match to nearly help the Pirates beat Dabang Delhi on a day when his teammates collectively failed. Shadloui made his debut in the 2022 season, scoring 89 tackle points to top the defenders’ tally. He followed that up with 84 points last season, in a season that saw him take a while to find form.

Sachin Tanwar, the team’s reliable raider who has also captained the side many times in his career with the Pirates has been retained as has right cover defender Neeraj Kumar. The duo bring in a wealth of experience to this team. Beyond them, the Pirates are set for an all-new look this season and will hope to bolster its arsenal on both ends of the mat.

Here is the full list of players retained by Patna Pirates:

PATNA PIRATES - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar
Retained young players: Manish
Existing young players: Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar 

