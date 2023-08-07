Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna Pirates full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Mohammadreza Shadloui released; Sachin stays

Patna Pirates might go into the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League without its imperious left-corner defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui after releasing the Iranian ahead of the auctions in September.

Last season saw a stellar display from the all-rounder when he scored 19 points in total in a single match to nearly help the Pirates beat Dabang Delhi on a day when his teammates collectively failed. Shadloui made his debut in the 2022 season, scoring 89 tackle points to top the defenders’ tally. He followed that up with 84 points last season, in a season that saw him take a while to find form.

Sachin Tanwar, the team’s reliable raider who has also captained the side many times in his career with the Pirates has been retained as has right cover defender Neeraj Kumar. The duo bring in a wealth of experience to this team. Beyond them, the Pirates are set for an all-new look this season and will hope to bolster its arsenal on both ends of the mat.

Here is the full list of players retained by Patna Pirates: