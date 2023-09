Athletics at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule, India squad for Hangzhou 2022

Athletics, one of the popular events at the Asian Games, is scheduled to begin this year from September 29 to October 5 in Hangzhou, China.

While the Asiad opening ceremony will take place on September 23, a few events will begin September 19 onwards.

India is sending a 68-member athletics squad this year to the Games this year.

Athletics schedule at Asian Games 2023 September 29, 5:30 AM to 9 AM IST - Men & Women 20km racewalk, Final September 29, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Women’s Hammer, Final; W 100m, R1; Men’s Long Jump, Q A+B; M 100m, R1; W 10000m, Final; M 400M, R1; W 400m, R1; W Shot Put, Final September 30, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - W 100m hurdles, Hept; W 100m hurdles, R1; W High Jump, Hept; W 1500m, R1; M 1500m, R1; M 400m, SF September 30, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - W Shot Put, Hept; M Pole Vault, Final; M Hammer, Final; W 100m, SF; M 100m, SF; W 400m, Final; M 400m, Final; M 10000m, Final; Women’s 200m, Hept; W 100m, Final; M 100m, Final October 1, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - W Long Jump, Hept; W 200m, R1; M 200m, R1; M 110m Hurdles, R1; Mixed 4x400m relay, R1; W Javelin, Hept October 1, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M Long Jump, Final; W 100m Hurdles, Final; M Shot Put, Final; W Dicus, Final; W 1500m, Final; M 1500m, Final; W 800m, Hept; M 3000m SC, Final; M 4X400m relay, R1; W 4x400m relay, R1 October 2, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - M 100m, Dec; M 800m, R1; M Long Jump, Dec; M High Jump, Q A+B; W 200m, SF; M 200m, SF; W 400m Hurdles, R1; M Shot Put, Dec; M 400m Hurdles, R1 October 2, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M 800m, SF; M High Jump, Dec; W Pole Vault, Final; W 200m, Final; M 200m, Final; M Discus, Final; W Long Jump, Final; M 110m Hurdles, Final; W 3000m SC; Final; Mixed 4x400m relay; Final; M 400m, Dec October 3, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - W 4x400m, R1; M 4x400m, R1; M 110m Hurdles, Dec; M Discus, Dec; W 800m, R1; M Pole Vault, Dec October 3, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M Javelin, Dec; W 400m Hurdles, Final; M 400m Hurdles, Final; M Triple Jump, Final; M 800m, Final; W High Jump, Final; W 5000m, Final; W Javelin, Final; M 1500m, Dec; W 4x400m relay, Final; M 4x400m relay, Final October 4, 5:30 AM to 9 AM IST - Mixed 35km walk, Final October 4, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M High Jump, Final; M Javelin, Final; W 800m, Final; W Triple Jump, Final; M 5000m, Final; W 4x400m relay, Final; M 4x400m relay, Final October 5, 4:30 AM to 7:50 AM IST - Women’s and Men’s Marathon, Final Venue - Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium