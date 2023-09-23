MagazineBuy Print

Indian boxing at the Asian Games - medal count over the years

India has 57 medals in boxing at the Asian Games (nine gold, 16 silver and 32 bronze) and will hope to increase its tally at the Hangzhou edition in 2023. 

Published : Sep 23, 2023 14:17 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File: Indian pugilist Vijender Singh shows his gold medal he won in the men’s 64kg boxing final at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, on Friday.
File: Indian pugilist Vijender Singh shows his gold medal he won in the men's 64kg boxing final at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File: Indian pugilist Vijender Singh shows his gold medal he won in the men’s 64kg boxing final at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

From Dingko Singh and Vijender Singh to M.C Mary Kom, Indian boxers have tasted success at the Asian Games level, winning 57 medals in the history of the tournament.

Here is a full list of medals won by Indian boxers at every edition of the Asian Games.

Strongly-built Chinese soldier L.P. Chang outpunched tough Hari Singh of India to win the gold medal of the Third Asian Games gold medal in the middleweight division. Photo shows: The winners on the victory stand with L.P. Chand, head bowed, listens with tears, the Chinese National anthem filling the Korakuen Ice Palace. Left to right are; runner-up silver medalist, Hari Singh of India; Chang; K. Matsuura of Japan and T.Y. Leon of Iran both Bronze medalists.
Strongly-built Chinese soldier L.P. Chang outpunched tough Hari Singh of India to win the gold medal of the Third Asian Games gold medal in the middleweight division. Photo shows: The winners on the victory stand with L.P. Chand, head bowed, listens with tears, the Chinese National anthem filling the Korakuen Ice Palace. Left to right are; runner-up silver medalist, Hari Singh of India; Chang; K. Matsuura of Japan and T.Y. Leon of Iran both Bronze medalists. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

Strongly-built Chinese soldier L.P. Chang outpunched tough Hari Singh of India to win the gold medal of the Third Asian Games gold medal in the middleweight division. Photo shows: The winners on the victory stand with L.P. Chand, head bowed, listens with tears, the Chinese National anthem filling the Korakuen Ice Palace. Left to right are; runner-up silver medalist, Hari Singh of India; Chang; K. Matsuura of Japan and T.Y. Leon of Iran both Bronze medalists. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

MEN

1958 - Hari Singh (Silver in men’s middleweight)

1958 - Sundar Rao (Bronze in men’s lightweight)

1962 - Surendra Sarkar (Bronze in men’s middleweight)

1962 - Buddy D’Souza (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)

1962 - Padam Bahadur Mall (Gold in men’s lightweight)y

ALSO READ: Indian hockey at the Asian Games - medal count over the years

1966 - Hawa Singh (Gold in men’s heavyweight)

1966 - Narayan More (Silver in men’s bantamweight)

1970 - Hawa Singh (Gold in men’s heavyweight)

1970 - Muniswamy Venu (Silver in men’s featherweight)

1974 - Major Singh (Silver in men’s middleweight)

1974 - Mehtab Singh (Silver in men’s light heavyweight)

1974 - Til Bahadur Bura (Silver in men’s heavyweight)

1974 - Chander Narayanan (Bronze in men’s flyweight)

1974 - Muniswamy Venu (Bronze in men’s lightweight)

1978 - Brij Mohan (Silver in in men’s heavyweight)

1978 - Muluk Singh (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)

India’s only gold in boxing at the 1982 Asian Games came from Kaur Singh in the heavyweight class. Kaur Singh is seen with actor Amitabh Bachchan who presented the medals.
India's only gold in boxing at the 1982 Asian Games came from Kaur Singh in the heavyweight class. Kaur Singh is seen with actor Amitabh Bachchan who presented the medals. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

India’s only gold in boxing at the 1982 Asian Games came from Kaur Singh in the heavyweight class. Kaur Singh is seen with actor Amitabh Bachchan who presented the medals. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1982 - Kaur Singh (Gold in men’s heavyweight)

1982 - Rajendra Kumar Puneda (Silver in men’s middleweight)

1982 - Girwar Singh (Silver in men’s light heavyweight)

1982 - Muluk Singh (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)

1982 - C.C. Machaiah (Bronze in men’s light welterweight)

1982 - C.C. Machaiah (Bronze in men’s welterweight)

ALSO READ: Rohan Bopanna says inspiring next generation to push all limits will be his legacy 

1982 - Jaslal Pradhan (Bronze in men’s lightweight)

1986 - Jaipal Singh (Silver in men’s super heavyweight)

1986 - Daljit Singh (Silver in men’s heavyweight)

1986 - Shahuraj Birajdar (Silver in men’s flyweight)

1986 - Seera Jayaram (Silver in men’s light welterweight)

1986 - Gopal Dewang (Bronze in men’s welterweight)

1986 - Manjit Pal Singh (Bronze in men’s middleweight)

1986 - Dhan Bahadur Gurung (Bronze in men’s light heavyweight)

1986 - John Williams (Bronze in men’s featherweight)

1986 - G. D. Kamble (Bronze in men’s bantamweight)

1990 - Gopal Dewang (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)

1994 - Gurmeet Singh (Bronze in men’s bantamweight)

1994 - Birju Shah (Bronze in men’s light flyweight)

1994 - Raj Kumar Sangwan (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)

1994 - Lakha Singh (Bronze in men’s light heavyweight)

Indian boxer Dingko Singh poses with the gold medal and the mascot after winning the 54 kg division boxing event at presentation ceremony at the Asian Games 1998 in Bangkok, Thailand on December 17, 1998. He beat Timur Tulyakov of Uzbekistan in the final.
Indian boxer Dingko Singh poses with the gold medal and the mascot after winning the 54 kg division boxing event at presentation ceremony at the Asian Games 1998 in Bangkok, Thailand on December 17, 1998. He beat Timur Tulyakov of Uzbekistan in the final. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan
lightbox-info

Indian boxer Dingko Singh poses with the gold medal and the mascot after winning the 54 kg division boxing event at presentation ceremony at the Asian Games 1998 in Bangkok, Thailand on December 17, 1998. He beat Timur Tulyakov of Uzbekistan in the final. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

1998 - Dingko Singh (Gold in men’s bantamweight)

1998 - Gurcharan Singh (Bronze in men’s light heavyweight)

2006 - Vijender Singh (Bronze in men’s middleweight)

2006 - Varghese Johnson (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)

ALSO READ: How can the Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Asian Games 2023?

2010 - Vijender Singh (Gold in men’s middleweight

2010 - Vikas Krishan Yadav (Gold in men’s lightweight)

2010 - Manpreet Singh (Silver in men’s heavyweight)

2010 - Dinesh Kumar (Silver in men’s light heavyweight)

2010 - Suranjoy Singh (Bronze in men’s flyweight)

2010 - Paramjeet Samota (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)

2014 - Vikas Krishan Yadav (Bronze in men’s middleweight)

2014 - Satish Kumar (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)

2018 - Vikas Krishan Yadav (Bronze in men’s middleweight)

India’s Amit Panghal, bites his medal on the podium after defeating Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov Hasanboy in their men’s light flyweight boxing final at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
India's Amit Panghal, bites his medal on the podium after defeating Uzbekistan's Dusmatov Hasanboy in their men's light flyweight boxing final at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India’s Amit Panghal, bites his medal on the podium after defeating Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov Hasanboy in their men’s light flyweight boxing final at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

2018 - Amit Panghal (Gold in men’s light flyweight)

WOMEN

2010 - Mary Kom (Bronze in women’s flyweight)

2014 - Mary Kom (Gold in women’s flyweight)

Gold medallist India’s Hmangte Chungneijang Mary Kom celebrates during the victory ceremony after winning the women’s flyweight (48-51kg) boxing final match against Kazakhstan’s Shekerbekova Zhaina during the 2014 Asian Games at the Seonhak Gymnasium in Incheon on October 1, 2014.
Gold medallist India's Hmangte Chungneijang Mary Kom celebrates during the victory ceremony after winning the women's flyweight (48-51kg) boxing final match against Kazakhstan's Shekerbekova Zhaina during the 2014 Asian Games at the Seonhak Gymnasium in Incheon on October 1, 2014. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Gold medallist India’s Hmangte Chungneijang Mary Kom celebrates during the victory ceremony after winning the women’s flyweight (48-51kg) boxing final match against Kazakhstan’s Shekerbekova Zhaina during the 2014 Asian Games at the Seonhak Gymnasium in Incheon on October 1, 2014. | Photo Credit: AFP

2014 - Laishram Sarita Devi (Bronze in women’s lightweight)

2010 - Kavita Goyat (Bronze in women’s middleweight)

2014 - Pooja Rani (Bronze in women’s middleweight)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

