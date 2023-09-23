Indian boxing at the Asian Games - medal count over the years

From Dingko Singh and Vijender Singh to M.C Mary Kom, Indian boxers have tasted success at the Asian Games level, winning 57 medals in the history of the tournament.
Here is a full list of medals won by Indian boxers at every edition of the Asian Games.
MEN
1958 - Hari Singh (Silver in men’s middleweight)
1958 - Sundar Rao (Bronze in men’s lightweight)
1962 - Surendra Sarkar (Bronze in men’s middleweight)
1962 - Buddy D’Souza (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)
1962 - Padam Bahadur Mall (Gold in men’s lightweight)y
1966 - Hawa Singh (Gold in men’s heavyweight)
1966 - Narayan More (Silver in men’s bantamweight)
1970 - Hawa Singh (Gold in men’s heavyweight)
1970 - Muniswamy Venu (Silver in men’s featherweight)
1974 - Major Singh (Silver in men’s middleweight)
1974 - Mehtab Singh (Silver in men’s light heavyweight)
1974 - Til Bahadur Bura (Silver in men’s heavyweight)
1974 - Chander Narayanan (Bronze in men’s flyweight)
1974 - Muniswamy Venu (Bronze in men’s lightweight)
1978 - Brij Mohan (Silver in in men’s heavyweight)
1978 - Muluk Singh (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)
1982 - Kaur Singh (Gold in men’s heavyweight)
1982 - Rajendra Kumar Puneda (Silver in men’s middleweight)
1982 - Girwar Singh (Silver in men’s light heavyweight)
1982 - Muluk Singh (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)
1982 - C.C. Machaiah (Bronze in men’s light welterweight)
1982 - C.C. Machaiah (Bronze in men’s welterweight)
1982 - Jaslal Pradhan (Bronze in men’s lightweight)
1986 - Jaipal Singh (Silver in men’s super heavyweight)
1986 - Daljit Singh (Silver in men’s heavyweight)
1986 - Shahuraj Birajdar (Silver in men’s flyweight)
1986 - Seera Jayaram (Silver in men’s light welterweight)
1986 - Gopal Dewang (Bronze in men’s welterweight)
1986 - Manjit Pal Singh (Bronze in men’s middleweight)
1986 - Dhan Bahadur Gurung (Bronze in men’s light heavyweight)
1986 - John Williams (Bronze in men’s featherweight)
1986 - G. D. Kamble (Bronze in men’s bantamweight)
1990 - Gopal Dewang (Bronze in men’s light middleweight)
1994 - Gurmeet Singh (Bronze in men’s bantamweight)
1994 - Birju Shah (Bronze in men’s light flyweight)
1994 - Raj Kumar Sangwan (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)
1994 - Lakha Singh (Bronze in men’s light heavyweight)
1998 - Dingko Singh (Gold in men’s bantamweight)
1998 - Gurcharan Singh (Bronze in men’s light heavyweight)
2006 - Vijender Singh (Bronze in men’s middleweight)
2006 - Varghese Johnson (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)
2010 - Vijender Singh (Gold in men’s middleweight
2010 - Vikas Krishan Yadav (Gold in men’s lightweight)
2010 - Manpreet Singh (Silver in men’s heavyweight)
2010 - Dinesh Kumar (Silver in men’s light heavyweight)
2010 - Suranjoy Singh (Bronze in men’s flyweight)
2010 - Paramjeet Samota (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)
2014 - Vikas Krishan Yadav (Bronze in men’s middleweight)
2014 - Satish Kumar (Bronze in men’s super heavyweight)
2018 - Vikas Krishan Yadav (Bronze in men’s middleweight)
2018 - Amit Panghal (Gold in men’s light flyweight)
WOMEN
2010 - Mary Kom (Bronze in women’s flyweight)
2014 - Mary Kom (Gold in women’s flyweight)
2014 - Laishram Sarita Devi (Bronze in women’s lightweight)
2010 - Kavita Goyat (Bronze in women’s middleweight)
2014 - Pooja Rani (Bronze in women’s middleweight)
