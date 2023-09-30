Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot, Divya win silver in 10m air pistol mixed team event

The Indian team of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol clinched a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

The pair went down in the gold medal contest 14-16 against China’s Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin.

India started with a 4-0 lead whn Sarabjot fired two 10-plus shots. The third series between the two teams was shared with a score of 19.8.

Jiang continued to fire shots with efficiency to ensure China pared level at 7-7 after the seventh series. But thanks to two shots from Sarabjot - 10.8 and 10.5 - India won the next two and pulled ahead with a clear lead.

China, however, fought back to claim the next three rounds courtesy of some remarkable shots from Jiang. The seesaw final continued till the 14th series which the two teams shared on 20.3 points each.

With scores at 14 apiece, China outtshot India 21 to 20.4 to get its hands on yet another gold medal while India settled for the silver.

The silver was India’s 19th from shooting and 34th overall at the Hangzhou Games in China.