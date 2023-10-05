Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder win 11-10, 11-10 to clinch gold; Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates

- October 05, 2023 12:11DIPIKA-HARINDER WIN GOLD
It is the top prize for India in the mixed doubles. There was a mini scare but the pair hangs on to get the job done.
It went right down the wire. Malaysia led in the first game and then allowed India to get the game 11-10. In the second game, India led 9-3 and slipped to let Malaysia level. But Sandhu delivered two crucial points to ensure that his country has the 20th gold medal.
FINAL SCORE: 11-10, 11-10
- October 05, 2023 11:52Game 2 - India vs Malaysia; IND wins 11-10
The scores will read IND-MAS.
1-0: India wins the first point as Aifa fails to hit a forehand from the deep right corner of the court.
1-1: Aifa makes up for the first point with a sliced drop shot winner.
2-1: Sandhu with a backhand chop to drop the ball short of Syafiq.
3-1: Another drop by Sandhu. This time on the forehand. Incredible range from the Indian.
4-1: Dipika wins a point with a forehand from the right side of court.
5-1: Aifa hits a backhand below the tin to hand India a four point advantage.
6-1: Dipika with a forehand shot to win the point on the right side again.
6-2: Syafiq threads the gap between the Indian pair to win a point with his forehand.
7-2: Syafiq cannot meet a shot on the front court and it is a point for India.
8-2: A stroke awarded to India.
8-3: A rare unforced error by Sandhu.
9-3: Dipika wins the point with a forehand from the right side to the left side of the court.
9-5: Malaysia hanging on. They won’t let this go without a fight. Syafiq covers the court at great speed to secure two back-to-back points for India.
9-6: Dipika misses a forehand and Malaysia gets another point.
9-7: Dipika misses another forehand. She appeals for a let but it is denied.
9-8: The comeback continues for Malaysia.
9-8: Let for India as Syafiq impedes Sandhu on a shot.
9-9: Dipika fails to meet a shot on forehand which means Malaysia have pulled level. They were 9-3 down.
9-10: Malaysia has a game point.
9-10: Three straight lets for the decisive point.
10-10: Sandhu finally gets the point for India with a backhand.
11-10: India wins the GOLD. Sandhu hits the winning point with a backhand.
- October 05, 2023 11:37Game 1 - India vs Malaysia; IND wins 11-10
Scores will read IND-MAS
0-1: Sandhu’s backhand lands below the tin and that’s a point for Malaysia.
2-1: Sandhu wins the next two points with strong backhand shots.
2-3: Aifa of Malaysia gets a forehand to beat Dipika.
2-4: Harinder cannot get to a drop shot and India drops another point.
3-4: A long rally which ends after Syafiq’s shot is miscued.
4-4: A well-disguised forehand winner by Dipika.
4-4: Another extended rally but the point will be replayed for a let.
4-5: Aifa with a soft-handed shot that beats Harinder.
4-6: A two point lead for Malaysia.
5-6: Dipika gets a forehand winner.
6-6: The scores are level after a stroke is awarded to India.
7-6: Sandhu hits a forehand deep which gets no answer from Malaysia.
8-8: Dipika flaters in her forehand which gets the scores level.
8-9: Sandhu is forced wide and he cannot get to a shot from Aifa. Malaysia back ahead.
8-10: Syafiq with a backhand drop to get a game point.
9-10: India manages to save one of the two game points.
10-10: Sandhu with a backhand winner on the body of Aifa and the Malaysian has no reply.
11-10: Aifa slips up in hitting a forehand to hand India the game.
- October 05, 2023 11:33Welcome!
Hello to one and all! We start with the final of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the mixed doubles. They face the Malaysia pair of Aifa and Syafiq.
This will be followed by the final match of Saurav Ghosal where he tries to claim his first Asian Games singles gold medal.
- October 05, 2023 11:04Streaming/telecast information
India’s squash gold medal matches will be telecast across the Sony Sports Network and can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website
