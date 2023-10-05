Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder win 11-10, 11-10 to clinch gold; Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates

October 05, 2023 11:52

Game 2 - India vs Malaysia; IND wins 11-10

The scores will read IND-MAS.

1-0: India wins the first point as Aifa fails to hit a forehand from the deep right corner of the court.

1-1: Aifa makes up for the first point with a sliced drop shot winner.

2-1: Sandhu with a backhand chop to drop the ball short of Syafiq.

3-1: Another drop by Sandhu. This time on the forehand. Incredible range from the Indian.

4-1: Dipika wins a point with a forehand from the right side of court.

5-1: Aifa hits a backhand below the tin to hand India a four point advantage.

6-1: Dipika with a forehand shot to win the point on the right side again.

6-2: Syafiq threads the gap between the Indian pair to win a point with his forehand.

7-2: Syafiq cannot meet a shot on the front court and it is a point for India.

8-2: A stroke awarded to India.

8-3: A rare unforced error by Sandhu.

9-3: Dipika wins the point with a forehand from the right side to the left side of the court.

9-5: Malaysia hanging on. They won’t let this go without a fight. Syafiq covers the court at great speed to secure two back-to-back points for India.

9-6: Dipika misses a forehand and Malaysia gets another point.

9-7: Dipika misses another forehand. She appeals for a let but it is denied.

9-8: The comeback continues for Malaysia.

9-8: Let for India as Syafiq impedes Sandhu on a shot.

9-9: Dipika fails to meet a shot on forehand which means Malaysia have pulled level. They were 9-3 down.

9-10: Malaysia has a game point.

9-10: Three straight lets for the decisive point.

10-10: Sandhu finally gets the point for India with a backhand.

11-10: India wins the GOLD. Sandhu hits the winning point with a backhand.