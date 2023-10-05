MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Saurav Ghosal wins silver in men’s singles

The Indian went down 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 to Malaysia’s Eain Yow NG in the final.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 16:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Saurav Ghosal in action.
India’s Saurav Ghosal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Saurav Ghosal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Saurav Ghosal won silver in squash men’s singles at the Asian Games after he went down 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 against Malaysia’s Eain Yow NG in the final in Hangzhou on Thursday.

In a contest that witnessed extended rallies, Yow prevailed with his deft skills on the front court.

Ghosal started the contest by overturning a deficit and taking the first game. But the Malaysian relied on lengthy rallies, forced Ghosal to defend and clawed his way back.

The silver in Hangzhou is Ghosal’s fifth medal at the Asian Games. He won the bronze in 2006, 2010 and 2018 while he took home the silver in 2014 in Incheon.

Ghosal had won the gold in the men’s team event earlier in the 2023 Asian Games.

