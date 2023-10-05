The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu clinched gold in mixed doubles event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.
The Indian pair registered a thrilling 11-10,11-10 win against Malaysia’s Azman Binti and Siyafiq Bin Mohd. Kamal in straight games in a contest that lasted just over half an hour.
Dipika and Harinder were cruising at one point in the second game, with a six point lead, but the Malaysian pair pulled back as many consecutive points to make it 10-9 in their favour. But the Indians found their feet again to collect two points to take home the gold medal.
This is India’s 20th gold in this edition of the Asiad and the nation sits fourth in the medal standings with 83 medals in total.
Later in the day Saurav Ghosal will take on Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng in the men’s singles final.
More to follow..
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder pair wins gold in squash mixed doubles event
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5 - LIVE - India 4th with 20 gold, 83 medals; Pallikal-Harinderpal in squash, women’s team in compound archery win gold
- Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder win 11-10, 11-10 to clinch gold; Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: Dipika-Harinder pair wins GOLD in squash mixed doubles event; Streaming info
- AFC Asian Cup: Qatar marks 100 days countdown to continental event
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE