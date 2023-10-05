MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder pair wins gold in squash mixed doubles event

The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu clinched gold in mixed doubles event at the ongoing Asian Games.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 12:10 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE: India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal in action.
FILE: India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE: India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu clinched gold in mixed doubles event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian pair registered a thrilling 11-10,11-10 win against Malaysia’s Azman Binti and Siyafiq Bin Mohd. Kamal in straight games in a contest that lasted just over half an hour.

Dipika and Harinder were cruising at one point in the second game, with a six point lead, but the Malaysian pair pulled back as many consecutive points to make it 10-9 in their favour. But the Indians found their feet again to collect two points to take home the gold medal.

This is India’s 20th gold in this edition of the Asiad and the nation sits fourth in the medal standings with 83 medals in total.

Later in the day Saurav Ghosal will take on Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng in the men’s singles final.

More to follow..

