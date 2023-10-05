Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 5: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China are taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on October 5 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

ARCHERY

6:10 am - India vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal

12:15 pm - India vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal

SEPAKTAKRAW

6:30 am - India vs Thailand - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

7:30 am - India vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

11:30 am - India vs Philippines - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

12:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

ROLLER SKATING

6:30 am - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Charles - Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

11:30 am - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil - Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

CANOE SLALOM

7:00 am - Vishal Kewat - Men’s Canoe Heats 1st

7:34 am - Shikha Chouhan - Women’s Kayak Heats 1st

8:18 am - Hitesh Kewat and Shubham Kewat - Men’s Kayak Heats 1st

SQUASH

11:30 am - India vs Malaysia - Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash Mixed Doubles Final

2:30 pm - India vs Malaysia - Saurav Ghoshal - Men’s Singles Final

ATHLETICS

4:30 am - Belliappa Appachangada Bo and Man Singh - Men’s Marathon

SPORT CLIMBING

6:30 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

6:30 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

11:20 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

11:20 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

BRIDGE

6:30 am - India vs Hong Kong - Men’s Team Final Session 1

BADMINTON

6:50 am - India vs China - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

7:50 am - India vs Malaysia - HS Prannoy - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

2:30 pm - India vs Singapore - Satwik Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

JU-JITSU

6:30 am onwards - India vs Turkmenistan - Kamal Singh - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs Vietnam- Tarun Yadav - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs Mongolia - Navya Pandey - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs China - Anwesha Deb - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16

KABADDI

8:00 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Group A- Game 8

1:30 pm - India vs Japan - Men’s Team Group A- Game 10

HOCKEY

1:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Semifinal

CHESS

12:30 pm - Men’s Team Round 7 - India

12:30 pm - Women’s Team Round 7 - India

SOFT TENNIS

7:30 am onwards - India vs Chinese Taipei - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

Not Before 8:15 am - India vs South Korea - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

Not Before 9:00 am - India vs Philippines - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

Not Before 9:45 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

Not Before 1:15 pm - India vs Philippines - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

WRESTLING

7:30 am onwards:

India vs Uzbekistan - Antim Panghal - Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 final

India vs South Korea - Narinder Cheema - Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 final

India vs TBD - Mansi - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 final

India vs Thailand - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 final

India vs TBD - Naveen - Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 final