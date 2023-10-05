MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 5: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings

Asian Games 2023, October 5: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes at Hangzhou 2022.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 05:00 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu during the semifinal match of Mixed Doubles squash event against Hong Kong’s Ka Yi Lee and Chi Him Wong at the 19th Asian Games.
India’s Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu during the semifinal match of Mixed Doubles squash event against Hong Kong’s Ka Yi Lee and Chi Him Wong at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India's Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu during the semifinal match of Mixed Doubles squash event against Hong Kong's Ka Yi Lee and Chi Him Wong at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China are taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on October 5 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

ARCHERY

6:10 am - India vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal

12:15 pm - India vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal

SEPAKTAKRAW

6:30 am - India vs Thailand - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

7:30 am - India vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

11:30 am - India vs Philippines - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

12:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

ROLLER SKATING

6:30 am - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Charles - Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

11:30 am - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil - Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

CANOE SLALOM

7:00 am - Vishal Kewat - Men’s Canoe Heats 1st

7:34 am - Shikha Chouhan - Women’s Kayak Heats 1st

8:18 am - Hitesh Kewat and Shubham Kewat - Men’s Kayak Heats 1st

SQUASH

11:30 am - India vs Malaysia - Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash Mixed Doubles Final

2:30 pm - India vs Malaysia - Saurav Ghoshal - Men’s Singles Final

ATHLETICS

4:30 am - Belliappa Appachangada Bo and Man Singh - Men’s Marathon

SPORT CLIMBING

6:30 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

6:30 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

11:20 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

11:20 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

BRIDGE

6:30 am - India vs Hong Kong - Men’s Team Final Session 1

BADMINTON

6:50 am - India vs China - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

7:50 am - India vs Malaysia - HS Prannoy - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

2:30 pm - India vs Singapore - Satwik Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

JU-JITSU

6:30 am onwards - India vs Turkmenistan - Kamal Singh - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs Vietnam- Tarun Yadav - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs Mongolia - Navya Pandey - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32

6:30 am onwards - India vs China - Anwesha Deb - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16

KABADDI

8:00 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Group A- Game 8

1:30 pm - India vs Japan - Men’s Team Group A- Game 10

HOCKEY

1:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Semifinal

CHESS

12:30 pm - Men’s Team Round 7 - India

12:30 pm - Women’s Team Round 7 - India

SOFT TENNIS

7:30 am onwards - India vs Chinese Taipei - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

Not Before 8:15 am - India vs South Korea - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

Not Before 9:00 am - India vs Philippines - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

Not Before 9:45 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

Not Before 1:15 pm - India vs Philippines - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

WRESTLING

7:30 am onwards:

India vs Uzbekistan - Antim Panghal - Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 final

India vs South Korea - Narinder Cheema - Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 final

India vs TBD - Mansi - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 final

India vs Thailand - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 final

India vs TBD - Naveen - Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 final

