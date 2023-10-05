Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal wins bronze in women’s freestyle 53kg wrestling

India’s Antim Panghal, 19, won the bronze medal in women’s freestyle 53kg, beating Mongolia’s Bolortuya Bat-Ochir 3-1. Both of these wrestlers had gone down to world champion Akari Fujinami in earlier rounds.

Antim initially tried to go for the single-leg hold twice, but Bolortuya evaded.

Bolortuya, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, was later handed a passitivity warning for being too defensive. In response, she tried to take the attack to the Indian, but in vain. The Indian, having gained confidence from the headstart, won two more points with a takedown at the stroke of the end of the first period.

The Mongolian gained one point by tactfully staying on the board with the passivity clock running down on Antim.

MORE TO FOLLOW