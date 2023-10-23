MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in second with four golds; China leads

Asian Para Games 2023, October 23: India is currently in second place behind China with 11 medals.

Updated : Oct 23, 2023 13:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Members of Indian contingent attend the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China,.
Members of Indian contingent attend the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China,. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Members of Indian contingent attend the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China,. | Photo Credit: AP

India swept all the three medals in men’s club throw F51 event with Pranav Soorma winning the gold on the opening day of athletics competition at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Monday.

The 29-year-old Soorma broke the Asian Para Games record with an effort of 30.01m to clinch the gold while Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m) were second and third respectively.

Three Indians also finished 1-2-3 in the men’s high jump T63 category but only gold and silver were awarded under Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) rules.

READ | Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win three gold to begin campaign in style

The three Indians were the only competitors in the event and under APC’s ‘minus one rule’, Shailesh Kumar won the gold with an Asian Para Games record jump of 1.82m while Mariyappan Thangavelu (1.80m) took the silver.

Nishad Kumar won India’s third gold of the day in men’s high jump T47 class as he cleared a height of 2.02m while compatriot Ram Pal took the bronze with an effort of 1.94m.

India got its fourth gold medal as Avani Lekhara broke the Games record of 247.0 in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Stand SH1 Final to score 249.6 points.

India is currently in second place behind China with 11 medals including four gold, five silver and two bronze.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 12 12 10 34
2 India 4 5 2 11
3 IR Iran 3 3 1 7
4 Uzbekistan 3 1 2 6
5 Japan 2 3 3 8

As on October 23, 1:35 PM IST

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Asian Para Games /

Mariyappan Thangavelu /

Avani Lekhara

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in second with four golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: How Ravindra, Mitchell overcame Kuldeep’s mystery
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK to bat first after winning toss; Shadab returns to playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win three gold to begin campaign in style
    PTI
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Enjoyed success of teammates, no space for jealousy, says Shami on being left out
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in second with four golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win three gold to begin campaign in style
    PTI
  3. India at Asian Para Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games dream may have gone sour but Kusale now aiming for Asian Championships gold
    PTI
  5. India played compact and sound hockey at Asian Games 2023: Olympic gold medallist Somaya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in second with four golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: How Ravindra, Mitchell overcame Kuldeep’s mystery
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK to bat first after winning toss; Shadab returns to playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win three gold to begin campaign in style
    PTI
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Enjoyed success of teammates, no space for jealousy, says Shami on being left out
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment