Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in second with four golds; China leads

India swept all the three medals in men’s club throw F51 event with Pranav Soorma winning the gold on the opening day of athletics competition at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Monday.

The 29-year-old Soorma broke the Asian Para Games record with an effort of 30.01m to clinch the gold while Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m) were second and third respectively.

Three Indians also finished 1-2-3 in the men’s high jump T63 category but only gold and silver were awarded under Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) rules.

READ | Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win three gold to begin campaign in style

The three Indians were the only competitors in the event and under APC’s ‘minus one rule’, Shailesh Kumar won the gold with an Asian Para Games record jump of 1.82m while Mariyappan Thangavelu (1.80m) took the silver.

Nishad Kumar won India’s third gold of the day in men’s high jump T47 class as he cleared a height of 2.02m while compatriot Ram Pal took the bronze with an effort of 1.94m.

India got its fourth gold medal as Avani Lekhara broke the Games record of 247.0 in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Stand SH1 Final to score 249.6 points.

India is currently in second place behind China with 11 medals including four gold, five silver and two bronze.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 12 12 10 34 2 India 4 5 2 11 3 IR Iran 3 3 1 7 4 Uzbekistan 3 1 2 6 5 Japan 2 3 3 8

As on October 23, 1:35 PM IST

(With inputs from PTI)