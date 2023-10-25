Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally highlights: October 25 - India sixth with 15 gold; China wins 300 medals

Reigning Olympic and world champion Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal while also improving his own world record in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.
Another World Record was broken by an Sundar Singh with a 68.60m throw in the Men’s Javelin Throw-F46 final as he clinched gold. He broke Sri Lankan Dinesh Priyantha’s record of 67.79 in his sixth and final attempt. The throw ended up overtaking the Games and Asian Record as well.
READ | Asian-Para-Games 2023: India medals tally on October 24; all winners list
With his first throw of 66.22m, Sumit easily broke the Games Record of 56.29m which he had set in 2018 in Jakarta. His second throw was measured at 70.48m, just short of the 70.83m world record mark he had achieved at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.c
On the other hand, in the men’s javelin throw F37/38 category, Haney won gold with a Games record throw of 55.97 in his third attempt.
Ankur Dhama and Rakshitha Raju won India gold in the men’s and women’s 1500m T11 events.
Nimisha Suresh won India’s 15th gold in the Women’s long jump T47 category.
India is currently in sixth place with 64 medals including 15 gold, 20 silver and 29 bronze.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|118
|96
|86
|300
|2
|IR Iran
|24
|30
|19
|73
|3
|Japan
|20
|21
|28
|69
|4
|Thailand
|20
|13
|30
|63
|5
|Uzbekistan
|17
|17
|21
|55
|6
|India
|15
|20
|29
|64
As on October 25, 8:30 PM IST
