Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Highlights: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China closes in on 400 medal mark

Asian Para Games 2023, October 26: India is currently in eighth with 82 medals.

Updated : Oct 26, 2023 20:07 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File - Sachin Sarjerao Khilari during the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.
File - Sachin Sarjerao Khilari during the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI
infoIcon

File - Sachin Sarjerao Khilari during the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

India secured its record-breaking 18th gold medal of the Asian Para Games happening in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won the 16th gold for India in the men’s F-46 shot put. He breached the Games Record mark by registering 16.03m.

Sachin’s gold meant that India overtook it’s best-ever gold medal tally in the Asian Para Games, going past its numbers from 2018.

Rohit Kumar added a bronze for India from the same event with a best throw of 14.56m.

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav won India its first silver medal of the day by finishing second in women’s shot put-F34.

Sidhartha Babu added one more gold medal for India by finishing first in Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1.

India’s 18th gold medal came from archery, with Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar winning the Mixed Team Compound - Open final.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 157 128 108 393
2 IR Iran 32 36 28 96
3 Japan 30 33 41 104
4 South Korea 20 21 27 68
5 Uzbekistan 20 19 23 62
8 India 18 23 41 82

As on October 26.

