Asian Para Games 2023: Sundar Singh Gurjar breaks World Record in men’s javelin F46 event with gold

India’s Sundar Singh Gurjar broke the World Record in the men’s javelin throw-F46 final to win gold at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

Sundar’s 68.60m throw broke Sri Lankan Dinesh Priyantha’s previous World Record of 67.79 in his sixth and final attempt. The Indian’s throw ended up overtaking the Games and Asian Record as well.

India managed to sweep the podium in this event by winning 1-2-3. Rinku and Ajeet Singh also broke the Games Record but managed to throw only 67.08m and 63.52 to win silver and bronze.

Earlier, reigning Olympic and world champion Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal while also improving his own world record in the men’s javelin F64 event.

With his first throw of 66.22m, Sumit easily broke the Games Record of 56.29m which he had set in 2018 in Jakarta. His second throw was measured at 70.48m, just short of the 70.83m world record mark he had achieved at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

However, he eventually shattered that mark with a massive throw of 73.29m in his third attempt.