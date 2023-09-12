MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China names Asian Games team, outlines ‘political’ mission

The Chinese team, who have topped the medals table at every Asian Games since 1982, should repeat that feat in Hangzhou, the director of the national sports bureau, Gao Zhidan, said at the team’s launch in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 17:38 IST , BEIJING - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Team China in the 2014 Asian Games.
FILE PHOTO: Team China in the 2014 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Team China in the 2014 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China unveiled on Tuesday its 886-strong team and its sporting and political goals for the Hangzhou Asian Games which start this month, a year later than planned due to China’s COVID situation and restrictions.

The Chinese team, who have topped the medals table at every Asian Games since 1982, should repeat that feat in Hangzhou, the director of the National Sports Bureau, Gao Zhidan, said at the team’s launch in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported.

Also among the sporting “requirements” for athletes is to “bring glory to the country, and fully demonstrate the immense power of China’s modern sports practice”, Gao was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

All team members must also raise their “political awareness”, remember the “greater cause of the nation” and “present a positive image of China’s reform, development and social progress to Asia and the international community,” Gao said.

The Asian Games, also known as the Asiad, are like an Olympics for Asian countries and usually take place every four years.

The 19th edition of the Games in the Eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou run from September 23 to October 8 and will feature 12,500 athletes, more than ever before, organisers have said.

There will be 40 different sports, including athletics, swimming, cricket, dragon boat racing and esports which for the first time will be a medal-winning event.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

China

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL, Asia Cup Super 4 2023: Who is Dunith Wellalage, the spinner who picked up a fifer against India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 172/6 (36) Wellalage picks five wickets, Hardik falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. China names Asian Games team, outlines ‘political’ mission
    Reuters
  4. SA vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. PFA asking trade unions to support equal rights for England women’s football players
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. China names Asian Games team, outlines ‘political’ mission
    Reuters
  2. Abha Khatua disappointed at missing out on a ticket to Asian Games
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 6
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Ankita Bhambri confident of a good fare ahead of Asian Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL, Asia Cup Super 4 2023: Who is Dunith Wellalage, the spinner who picked up a fifer against India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 172/6 (36) Wellalage picks five wickets, Hardik falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. China names Asian Games team, outlines ‘political’ mission
    Reuters
  4. SA vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. PFA asking trade unions to support equal rights for England women’s football players
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment