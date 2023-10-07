MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates

IND vs TPE, Kabaddi Final Live Score: Sportstar’s live updates and scores from the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Kabaddi Final between India and Chinese Taipei at Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 07:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian players tackle a Nepalese raider during women's kabaddi semifinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
Indian players tackle a Nepalese raider during women's kabaddi semifinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Indian players tackle a Nepalese raider during women's kabaddi semifinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates and scores from the 2023 Asian Games Kabaddi Final between India and Chinese Taipei.

  • October 07, 2023 07:03
    IND 1 - 0 TPE

    Pooja with the first raid. Gets a bonus point first up to open India’s account.

  • October 07, 2023 06:59
    Starting 7s

    India: Sushma Sharma, Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa, Nidhi Sharma, Muskan Malik, Priyanka, Ritu Negi (C)

    Chinese Taipei: I-min Lin, Ya-Han Chuang, Yu-Chen Hu, Ssu-Chin Huang, Chiao-Wen Yen, Ming-Xiu Ren, Yung-Chiao Kang

  • October 07, 2023 06:44
    Jyothi wins Gold number 23 for India!

    Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble

    India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

  • October 07, 2023 06:38
    The last time the two teams faced each other

    Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: Chinese Taipei stuns India to force a Tie in Women’s Group A

    IND vs TPE, Kabaddi Highlights: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Women’s Group A match between India and Chinese Taipei at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

  • October 07, 2023 06:31
    India in Women’s Kabaddi Group A

    wkabaddifinalptstable.png

  • October 07, 2023 06:23
    Indian’s in action - October 7

    Asian Games 2023 schedule today: Indians in action on October 7, LIVE streaming details of events, timings in IST

    Asian Games 2023, October 7: Here are all the fixtures and timings of events involving Indian athletes at Hangzhou 2022.

  • October 07, 2023 06:16
    Women’s Kabaddi Squad for the Asian Games

    India: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.

  • October 07, 2023 06:08
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Asian Games 2023 Women’s Kabaddi Final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Sony Liv.

    The match will start at 7:00 am IST.

  • October 07, 2023 06:02
    Hello and Good Morning!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Kabaddi Final at the 2023 Asian Games between India and Chinese Taipei. Stay Tuned for updates regarding the match and live coverage as the game progresses.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

2022 Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Jyothi Surekha wins women’s compound individual GOLD, Aditi bags archery BRONZE; Kabaddi women’s final score
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today: Indians in action on October 7, LIVE streaming details of events, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Jyothi Surekha wins women’s compound individual GOLD, Aditi bags archery BRONZE; Kabaddi women’s final score
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment