India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates

Key Updates
- October 07, 2023 07:03IND 1 - 0 TPE
Pooja with the first raid. Gets a bonus point first up to open India’s account.
- October 07, 2023 06:59Starting 7s
India: Sushma Sharma, Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa, Nidhi Sharma, Muskan Malik, Priyanka, Ritu Negi (C)
Chinese Taipei: I-min Lin, Ya-Han Chuang, Yu-Chen Hu, Ssu-Chin Huang, Chiao-Wen Yen, Ming-Xiu Ren, Yung-Chiao Kang
- October 07, 2023 06:44Jyothi wins Gold number 23 for India!
- October 07, 2023 06:38The last time the two teams faced each other
- October 07, 2023 06:31India in Women’s Kabaddi Group A
- October 07, 2023 06:16Women’s Kabaddi Squad for the Asian Games
India: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.
- October 07, 2023 06:08LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Asian Games 2023 Women’s Kabaddi Final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Sony Liv.
The match will start at 7:00 am IST.
- October 07, 2023 06:02Hello and Good Morning!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Kabaddi Final at the 2023 Asian Games between India and Chinese Taipei. Stay Tuned for updates regarding the match and live coverage as the game progresses.
