Asian Games 2023: India medals tally after September 29, all Hangzhou 2022 winners list

India won eight medals—two gold, four silver, and two bronze—to end Friday in fourth place on the Asian Games 2023 medal tally.

The day started with the women’s 10m air pistol team of Esha Singh, Palak, and TS Divya clinching silver.

Shortly after, the men’s team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Sunil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran went one up to win gold in 50m rifle 3P. Aishwary later went on to win the second silver of the day in men’s 50m rifle 3P individual event as well.

The enigmatic duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan next clinched another silver in tennis men’s doubles.

Palak led a one-two in 10m air pistol final, with compatriot Esha Singh winning silver.

The Indian women’s squash team consisting of Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh bagged the bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Kiran Baliyan capped the day with another bronze, marking India’s first medal in athletics this year.

As of September 29, India has won 33 medals, comprising eight gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze.