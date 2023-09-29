Asian Games 2023: India medals tally after September 29, all Hangzhou 2022 winners list

India won eight medals—two gold, four silver, and two bronze—to end Friday in fourth place on the Asian Games 2023 medal tally.
The day started with the women’s 10m air pistol team of Esha Singh, Palak, and TS Divya clinching silver.
Shortly after, the men’s team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Sunil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran went one up to win gold in 50m rifle 3P. Aishwary later went on to win the second silver of the day in men’s 50m rifle 3P individual event as well.
The enigmatic duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan next clinched another silver in tennis men’s doubles.
Palak led a one-two in 10m air pistol final, with compatriot Esha Singh winning silver.
FOLLOW | ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 29 HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian women’s squash team consisting of Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh bagged the bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Kiran Baliyan capped the day with another bronze, marking India’s first medal in athletics this year.
As of September 29, India has won 33 medals, comprising eight gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak - Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh - Silver
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi- Silver
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: India medals tally after September 29, all Hangzhou 2022 winners list
- Al Taee vs Al Nassr live Score: TAI 0-1 NAS, Talisca scores from a Ronaldo assist, Saudi Pro League updates
- ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: New Zealand loses Latham, Phillips in quick succession vs Pakistan; Miraz drives Bangladesh’s chase vs Sri Lanka
- Alcaraz, Rune cruise into round two of China Open
- Premier League: Stones to miss Wolves but could return next week, says Guardiola
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE