Asian Games 2023: India medals tally after September 29, all Hangzhou 2022 winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of September 29, India has won 33 medals, comprising eight gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 21:28 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian gold medallist shooter Palak poses after the final of women’s 10m air pistol at the 19th Asian Games.
Indian gold medallist shooter Palak poses after the final of women's 10m air pistol at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
Indian gold medallist shooter Palak poses after the final of women’s 10m air pistol at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

India won eight medals—two gold, four silver, and two bronze—to end Friday in fourth place on the Asian Games 2023 medal tally.

The day started with the women’s 10m air pistol team of Esha Singh, Palak, and TS Divya clinching silver.

Shortly after, the men’s team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Sunil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran went one up to win gold in 50m rifle 3P. Aishwary later went on to win the second silver of the day in men’s 50m rifle 3P individual event as well.

The enigmatic duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan next clinched another silver in tennis men’s doubles.

Palak led a one-two in 10m air pistol final, with compatriot Esha Singh winning silver.

FOLLOW | ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 29 HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian women’s squash team consisting of Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh bagged the bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinals. Kiran Baliyan capped the day with another bronze, marking India’s first medal in athletics this year.

As of September 29, India has won 33 medals, comprising eight gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak - Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh - Silver
Tennis Men's Doubles Silver
Squash Women's Team Bronze
Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver

