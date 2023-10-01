Asian Games 2023: Kynan Darius Chenai clinches bronze in Men’s trap final

India’s Kynan Darius Chenai bagged bronze in trap men’s final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Chenai accumulated 32 points to finish behind Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi, who clinched silver and China’s Qi Ying, who took home gold.
LIVE | Medal standings - October 1
In the men’s team event, Chenai teamed up with Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu to help India clinch another gold medal. The Indian team ended up with 361 points on the leaderboard to clinch the top honours. Kuwait took home the silver medal while China finished third to win bronze.
Earlier, The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak clinched silver with 337 points. Finishing behind China, which clinched gold with a world-record-breaking 356 points. Kazakhstan won bronze with 335 points. Manisha, with 114 points, advances to the individual final.
Chenai’s bronze means India has collected 22 medals from shooting events alone and sits fourth in the overall medal standings with 11 golds and 42 medals in total.
