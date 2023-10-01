MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Kynan Darius Chenai clinches bronze in Men’s trap final

Chenai accumulated 32 points to finish behind Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi, who clinched silver and China’s Qi Ying, who took home gold.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 14:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: Indian shooters Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman pose for a photo after the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_30_2023_000024A)
Hangzhou: Indian shooters Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman pose for a photo after the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_30_2023_000024A) | Photo Credit: PTI
Hangzhou: Indian shooters Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman pose for a photo after the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_30_2023_000024A) | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Kynan Darius Chenai bagged bronze in trap men’s final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Chenai accumulated 32 points to finish behind Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi, who clinched silver and China’s Qi Ying, who took home gold.

HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE | Medal standings - October 1

In the men’s team event, Chenai teamed up with Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu to help India clinch another gold medal. The Indian team ended up with 361 points on the leaderboard to clinch the top honours. Kuwait took home the silver medal while China finished third to win bronze. 

Earlier, The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak clinched silver with 337 points. Finishing behind China, which clinched gold with a world-record-breaking 356 points. Kazakhstan won bronze with 335 points. Manisha, with 114 points, advances to the individual final.

Chenai’s bronze means India has collected 22 medals from shooting events alone and sits fourth in the overall medal standings with 11 golds and 42 medals in total.

