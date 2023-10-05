India vs China, LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 women’s hockey semis: IND trails 0-1 vs CHN at first-half

Key Updates
- October 05, 2023 14:0730’ FIRST-HALF ENDS!!!
Hooter goes off and India are hapless in front of China’s dominating performance.
- October 05, 2023 14:0528’ GREEN CARD FOR CHINA
Green card for Huang Haiyan for rough tackle as China will be a player down for two minutes.
- October 05, 2023 14:0125’ GOAL FOR CHINA!
Sushila’s foot hits the ball inside the D. PC FOR CHINA!!!Zhong Jiaqi flicks, it deflects off Nikki Pradhan, who defends the attempt and it enters the goal.
- October 05, 2023 13:5823’
China tries to attack via the left flank this time but is soon intercepted by the Indians.
- October 05, 2023 13:5621’
Huang Haiyan tries to enter the D via the right side, but the ball goes wide.
- October 05, 2023 13:5420’
Sonika intercepts in the mid field and passes it to Neha, but Vandana loses ball possession.
- October 05, 2023 13:5217’ PC FOR CHINA
Ma Ning and Li Hong press it hard for China. Savita saves yet another PC as it comes in straight.
- October 05, 2023 13:5116’
Vaishnavi with a strong tackle, but gives away the ball. China flicks the ball wide.
- October 05, 2023 13:4815’
As the first quarter ends, no goals scored after China seem to have an upperhand with their attack and ability to pressurise the Indians.
- October 05, 2023 13:4714’
With just over a minute left, India press hard and high as China are defending near their circle corner.
- October 05, 2023 13:4513’
Lalremsiami to Salima, who minuses the pass inside the Chinese D, however, Ye Jiao saves the goal attempt.
- October 05, 2023 13:4411’
Li Hong appeals for PC and gets it. Ball still in play despite variation used by China in the PC, Sushila saves it for India. However China intercepts inside the D, but manages to flick once only for Savita to save it.
- October 05, 2023 13:4110’
China manages to come onto the Indian circle via the left flank, however, a wide ball pushed away by the Indians gives China a long corner.
- October 05, 2023 13:398’
India gives the ball away yet again to China, however, Deep Grace Ekka starts off strong.
- October 05, 2023 13:386’- PC’s FOR CHINA
China attack through the right flank as Huang Haiyan gets the foul in her favour. Despite the two consecutive Penalty Corners, Savita saves with the help of her foot. The ball passes her right and goes wide.
- October 05, 2023 13:365’
Vaishnavi gets the ball through to the Chinese half with the help of Navneet Kaur but fails to enter the D after being stopped by several Chinese Defenders.
- October 05, 2023 13:354’
Salima picks the ball in the right from Sangita, but doesnt get her trap right. Monika attacks in the mid-field as she intercepts the ball.
- October 05, 2023 13:311’
China are given the ball and are already attacking against India. They enter the Indian D via the left flank but the goal attempt goes wide as Liang Meiyu fails to get hold of the ball.
- October 05, 2023 13:26Players enter the field!!!!
The two teams enter the field and the national anthem is played.
- October 05, 2023 13:23DID YOU KNOW?
The last time India lost to China was in 2016 during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. China defeated India 3-2 during that game.
- October 05, 2023 13:04STARTING XI
- October 05, 2023 13:00Head-to-head Record:
India- 11 | China-9 | Draw-2
- October 05, 2023 12:44PREVIEW-
The stage is set for an epic showdown as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes head-to-head against China in the first semifinal of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, scheduled to take place on Thursday. Both teams have shown remarkable form in the tournament, and a place in the final is on the line in what promises to be a thrilling contest.
India have been nothing short of exceptional in the competition, remaining unbeaten thus far. They kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 13-0 win against Singapore and followed it up with a convincing 6-0 victory over Malaysia. Despite a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Korea, they rebounded strongly with a resounding 13-0 win against Hong Kong China to top Pool A.
China, too, displayed their prowess by starting the tournament with a remarkable 20-0 victory over Indonesia, followed by an 11-0 triumph against Kazakhstan. While they faced a setback with a 0-2 loss to Japan, they bounced back with a commanding 12-0 win against Thailand in their last group-stage match to secure a spot in the semifinals.
The stakes are high in this semifinal clash, as the team that emerges victorious will not only advance to the final but will also be assured of at least a silver medal.
In terms of head-to-head records, India hold a slight advantage, having won 11 out of 22 matches against China, which emerged victorious in nine games, while two games ended in a draw. This history adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming battle.
Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain, Savita, expressed her anticipation and stated, “This is a significant moment for us. We’ve performed exceptionally well so far, but the Semi-Final is a different challenge. China are a formidable opponent with a rich history in the Asian Games. However, we’re also fully prepared for the challenge and will give our best to make our country proud.”
Meanwhile, Indian Women’s Team Coach Janneke Schopman also shared her thoughts and said, “Our journey in this tournament has been remarkable, and we’ve worked tirelessly to reach this stage. The players are in great shape, both physically and mentally. Our focus is on executing our strategies flawlessly and maintaining our discipline on the field. We respect China’s abilities, but we’re determined to secure a place in the Final.”
With a rich history of their own, having won the prestigious tournament once in 1982, India aim to script another memorable chapter in their hockey legacy. China, on the other hand, with three Asian Games titles to their name, seek to reaffirm their dominance. Hence, it will be a fiercely contested battle as both teams vie for supremacy and a coveted spot in the Final of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.
- October 05, 2023 12:37When and where to watch India vs China women’s hockey Asian Games semifinal match?
India vs China women’s hockey Asian Games semifinal match will take place on October 5 at 1:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, while Sony LIV will live stream the same.
