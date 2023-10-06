India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND in action vs Defending Champion JPN

October 06, 2023 15:10

Preview-

The ghost of Jakarta was finally exorcised as the Indian men’s hockey team entered the Asian Games final and one step closer to an Olympic ticket here on Wednesday with a 5-3 win against South Korea but not before slipping up briefly and getting a scare. It will take on reigning champion Japan in the final after the latter beat China 3-2 to silence a capacity crowd in the other semifinal.

Three minutes from half time, Harmanpreet Singh was crowded into a corner in the Indian half with three Korean attackers trying to win possession. He controlled the ball and kept them at bay for almost two minutes, getting it in India’s favour but through that period, the stands resonated with wondrous exclamations and applause from both the Indian and Chinese supporters. It was a fine exhibition of the skills that the world expects of Indian players. It was also a pressure release at a time when Korea was going all out to get a goal. (More to follow)

-Uthra Ganesan