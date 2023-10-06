MagazineBuy Print

India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND in action vs Defending Champion JPN

IND vs JPN: Catch the updates and highlights of the Asian Games men’s hockey final match between India and Japan.

Updated : Oct 06, 2023 15:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during the hockey match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_02_2023_000263A)
Hangzhou: Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during the hockey match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_02_2023_000263A) | Photo Credit: -
Hangzhou: Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during the hockey match between India and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_02_2023_000263A) | Photo Credit: -

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Asian Games men’s hockey final match between India and Japan.

SCORE WILL READ AS IND-JPN

  • October 06, 2023 15:53
    Indian men’s hockey at Asian Games Finals

    Played-12 | Won-3 | Lost-9

  • October 06, 2023 15:47
    India’s Road to Final

    Pool A:

    IND 16-0 UZB

    IND 16-1 SGP

    JPN 2-4 IND

    PAK 2-10 IND

    IND 12-0 BAN

    Semifinal- IND 5-3 KOR

  • October 06, 2023 15:35
    STARTING XI-
  • October 06, 2023 15:34
    What happened the last time India faced Japan?

    The last time India faced Japan was at the Asian Games Pool A encounter. India thrashed Japan 4-2.

    Here is the match report from that match-

    Asian Games 2023: India men’s hockey team beats Japan 4-2, overtakes Pakistan from top of Pool A

    The Indian men’s team continued its winning streak to beat Japan 4-1 in the Pool A match at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou.

  • October 06, 2023 15:22
    Head-to-head Record

    India- 29 | Japan- 3 | Draw- 4

  • October 06, 2023 15:10
    Preview-

    The ghost of Jakarta was finally exorcised as the Indian men’s hockey team entered the Asian Games final and one step closer to an Olympic ticket here on Wednesday with a 5-3 win against South Korea but not before slipping up briefly and getting a scare. It will take on reigning champion Japan in the final after the latter beat China 3-2 to silence a capacity crowd in the other semifinal.

    Three minutes from half time, Harmanpreet Singh was crowded into a corner in the Indian half with three Korean attackers trying to win possession. He controlled the ball and kept them at bay for almost two minutes, getting it in India’s favour but through that period, the stands resonated with wondrous exclamations and applause from both the Indian and Chinese supporters. It was a fine exhibition of the skills that the world expects of Indian players. It was also a pressure release at a time when Korea was going all out to get a goal. (More to follow)

    -Uthra Ganesan

  • October 06, 2023 14:58
    When and where to watch India vs Japan men’s hockey finals at Asian Games?

    India vs Japan men’s hockey finals at Asian Games 2023 will take place on October 6 at 4 PM IST. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, while Sony LIV will live stream the same.

