Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s hockey team beats Japan to win bronze medal

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored the winning goal for Savita Punia-led side in the 50th minute to maintain India’s record of finishing with a medal at every Asian Games.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 15:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Deepika scored the first goal for India in its win over Japan in the bronze medal playoff at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Deepika scored the first goal for India in its win over Japan in the bronze medal playoff at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Deepika scored the first goal for India in its win over Japan in the bronze medal playoff at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian women’s hockey team defeated Japan 2-1 to win bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

In a rematch of the 2018 final, Deepika gave India lead as she successfully converted a penalty stroke in the fifth minute. However, skipper Yuri Nagai found the equaliser for Japan in the 30th minute.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored the winning goal from a Penalty Corner for Savita Punia-led side in the 50th minute to maintain the team’s record of finishing with a medal at every Asian Games.

India has won 104 medals - 28 gold, 35 silver and 41 bronze - at the ongoing edition of the continental event.

