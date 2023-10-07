Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s hockey team beats Japan to win bronze medal

Indian women’s hockey team defeated Japan 2-1 to win bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.
In a rematch of the 2018 final, Deepika gave India lead as she successfully converted a penalty stroke in the fifth minute. However, skipper Yuri Nagai found the equaliser for Japan in the 30th minute.
Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored the winning goal from a Penalty Corner for Savita Punia-led side in the 50th minute to maintain the team’s record of finishing with a medal at every Asian Games.
India has won 104 medals - 28 gold, 35 silver and 41 bronze - at the ongoing edition of the continental event.
