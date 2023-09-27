MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India wins gold medal in women’s 25m pistol team event

India had a total score of 1759, three more than China who won silver. Republic of Korea clinched bronze with 1742.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 08:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh (left), Rhythm Sangwan (centre) and Manu Bhaker (right).
FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh (left), Rhythm Sangwan (centre) and Manu Bhaker (right). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh (left), Rhythm Sangwan (centre) and Manu Bhaker (right). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan won gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

India had a total score of 1759, three more than China who won silver. Republic of Korea clinched bronze with 1742.

ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 27 LIVE UPDATES

Manu shot 590 to top the qualification round. Esha finished fifth with 586. Rhythm finished seventh with 583 but since only two shooters per country can compete in the final, she missed out.

India has won 16 medals at the ongoing Asiad - four gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Manu Bhaker /

Rhythm Sangwan /

Esha Singh

