Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

Jyothi defeated So Chaewon of South Korea 149-145 in the final to complete a hattrick of gold medals, having already won titles in the women’s and mixed team events.

Jyothi’s individual medal, India’s seventh in archery at this edition, took the country’s overall tally to 97 medals - 23 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze.