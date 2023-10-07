MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble

Jyothi defeated So Chaewon of South Korea 149-145 in the final to complete a hattrick of gold medals, having already won titles in the women’s and mixed team events.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 06:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the women's individual compound archery event at Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

Jyothi defeated So Chaewon of South Korea 149-145 in the final to complete a hattrick of gold medals, having already won titles in the women’s and mixed team events.

Jyothi’s individual medal, India’s seventh in archery at this edition, took the country’s overall tally to 97 medals - 23 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze.

