Live

Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Jyothi Surekha wins women’s compound individual GOLD, Aditi bags archery BRONZE; Kabaddi women’s final score

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, medals tally: Catch the live scores, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 07:04 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Aditi Gopichand Swami.
India's Aditi Gopichand Swami. | Photo Credit: PTI
India's Aditi Gopichand Swami. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live scores and updates of the day’s action from Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

  • October 07, 2023 07:03
    Kabaddi - India women’s team in final

    India is taking on Chinese Taipei in bid to clinch a gold in kabaddi. Click the link below to follow our dedicated kabaddi blog:

    India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND Women look to seal Gold medal against TPE - match updates

    IND vs TPE, Kabaddi Final Live Score: Sportstar's live updates and scores from the Asian Games 2023 Women's Kabaddi Final between India and Chinese Taipei at Hangzhou.

  • October 07, 2023 06:52
    Up next

    India will complete a one-two in compound men’s individual final when Abhishek Verma takes on his compatriot Ojas Deotale. The event is scheduled to start at 7:10am IST, after the bronze medal match between Koreans Jaehoon Joo and Jaewon Yang

  • October 07, 2023 06:46
    97 medals for India!

    With two medals from archery, India now has 97 medals in total and sits fourth in the medal standings. Click the link below to get realtime medal updates:

    Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold

    Asian Games 2023, October 7: India is gradually closing in on the magical 100 mark on the medals tally.

  • October 07, 2023 06:26
    Archery - Compound women’s individual final - JYOTHI WINS GOLD!

    Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in action next in the compounnd women’s individual final against South Korea’s Chaewon So. Live action starts soon

    End 1: Jyothi gets off to a shaky start with an 8-pointer while Chaewon hits 10. The Indian finishes off with two 10s while Chaewon hits a perfect 30. Correction to the Indian’s first point, she gets a 9 instead of an 8. IND 29-30 KOR

    End 2: Jyothi takes lead as she hits a perfect 30 while Chaewon hits gets 28, including an 8! IND 59-58 KOR

    End 3: Jyothi takes a crucial 2-point lead! She hits yet another 30 while Chaewon manages only 29. IND 89-87 KOR

    End 4: 10 from both sides to kick off the penultimate end. Jyothi extends lead she continues her 30-point spree while Chaewon conceded a point. IND 119-116 KOR

    End 5: Into the final set and it looks like Jyothi will gift India another gold! Chaewon hits a 9 and that means JYOTHI TAKES HOME THE GOLD WITH 149 POINTS! Four consecutive 30-point sets from the Indian to get a statement win and a hat-trick of golds!

    Final score: Jyothi 149-145 Chaewon

    Report:

    Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble

    India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

  • October 07, 2023 06:09
    Archery - Aditi wins compound women's individual bronze

    The coaches make their way into the range, with Aditi and her opponent Ratih coming in shortly after. We’re all set for the tie

    End 1: Aditi gets a positive start, hits two 10s while Ratih gets two 9s. Two point lead at the end of end 1 for Aditi. IND 29-27 INA

    End 2: Turbulent start for Ratih continues as she starts off with an 8. Aditi meanwhile gets a 9. Five point lead for Aditi now as End 2 comes to a close! IND 58-53 INA

    End 3: 10 for Ratih and a 9 for Aditi first up. Aditi now leads by six points at the end of end 3. IND 87-81 INA

    End 4: Both the shooters score a perfect 30. IND 117-111 INA

    End 5: We’re into the final end and Aditi looks poised for a bronze. Both shooters start off with 10s. AND THAT’S IT. ADITI WINS BRONZE TO TAKE INDIA’S MEDAL TALLY TO 96

    Final score: Aditi 146-140 Ratih

    Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery

    India’s Aditi Swami won bronze medal in the women’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

  • October 07, 2023 06:03
    The curious case of Sat-Chi

    The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had a miserable 0-8 record against the Malaysian pair until June 2023, but have now managed to beat them in their last two meetings since. Our correspondent Aashin Prasad traces the Indian pair’s journey in this edition of the Asian Games:

    Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to finals, will fight for gold

    Asian Games 2023: India’s Satwik-Chirag defeated Aaron Chia-Soh WY of Malaysia to enter the men’s doubles gold medal match on Friday.

  • October 07, 2023 05:55
    First up

    Aditi Swami, the reigning champion, will be in action in the compound women’s individual bronze medal event against Indonesia’s Raith Fadhly at 6:10am IST

  • October 07, 2023 05:52
    100 assured for India

    With nine medals coming their way yesterday, the Indian athletes have assured at least 100 medals in this edition of the Asian Games. Click the link below to catch the highlights of all the events that India participated on October 6:

    Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: Recurve Women’s Team qualify for semifinal; Bangladesh in trouble vs India in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, medals tally: Catch the lve scores, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

  • October 07, 2023 05:47
    Indians in action - October 7

    Archery

    Compound Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match: Aditi Swami- 6:10 am

    Compound Women’s Individual Gold Medal match- Jyothi Surekha Vennam-6:30 am

    Compound Men’s Individual Gold Medal match- Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale- 7:10 am

    Badminton

    Men’s doubles final- Satwik/Chirag Vs Kim Won-ho/Choi Solgyu (KOR)- 11:30AM

    Canoe Slalom

    Men’s Kayak semifinal- Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat- 6:55 am

    (Final subject to qualification)

    Chess

    Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm

    Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm

    Cricket

    Men’s team vs Afghanistan – Men’s Cricket Final- 11:30am

    Hockey

    Women’s team vs Japan – hockey - bronze medal match- 1:30 PM

    Ju-Jitsu

    Uma Maheshwar - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Kiran Kumari- W - 63kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Amarjeet Singh - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards

    (other rounds subject to qualification)

    Kabaddi

    Women’s team vs Chinese Taipei - women’s finals - 07:00 IST

    Men’s team vs IR Iran – men’s final – 12:30 IST

    Roller Skating

    Sai Samhitha – W Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final - 8:30 IST

    Soft Tennis

    Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am IST

    Aniket Patel - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am IST

    Sport Climbing

    Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST

    Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST

    (Final subject to qualification)

    Volleyball

    India vs Hong Kong, China – women’s volleyball 9 th to 10 th classification match – 08:00 IST

    Wrestling

    Yash – Men’s Freestyle 74Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

    Deepak Punia – Men’s Freestyle 86Kg Qualification Round( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

    Vicky- Men’s Freestyle 97Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

    Sumit- Men’s Freestyle 125Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

  • October 07, 2023 05:30
    Streaming/telecast information

    Sony Sports Network channels— Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5—will live telecast the following Indian events today. The action will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app

