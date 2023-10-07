Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Jyothi Surekha wins women’s compound individual GOLD, Aditi bags archery BRONZE; Kabaddi women’s final score

October 07, 2023 06:26

Archery - Compound women’s individual final - JYOTHI WINS GOLD!

Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in action next in the compounnd women’s individual final against South Korea’s Chaewon So. Live action starts soon

End 1: Jyothi gets off to a shaky start with an 8-pointer while Chaewon hits 10. The Indian finishes off with two 10s while Chaewon hits a perfect 30. Correction to the Indian’s first point, she gets a 9 instead of an 8. IND 29-30 KOR

End 2: Jyothi takes lead as she hits a perfect 30 while Chaewon hits gets 28, including an 8! IND 59-58 KOR

End 3: Jyothi takes a crucial 2-point lead! She hits yet another 30 while Chaewon manages only 29. IND 89-87 KOR

End 4: 10 from both sides to kick off the penultimate end. Jyothi extends lead she continues her 30-point spree while Chaewon conceded a point. IND 119-116 KOR

End 5: Into the final set and it looks like Jyothi will gift India another gold! Chaewon hits a 9 and that means JYOTHI TAKES HOME THE GOLD WITH 149 POINTS! Four consecutive 30-point sets from the Indian to get a statement win and a hat-trick of golds!

Final score: Jyothi 149-145 Chaewon