Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: Jyothi Surekha wins women’s compound individual GOLD, Aditi bags archery BRONZE; Kabaddi women’s final score

- October 07, 2023 07:03Kabaddi - India women’s team in final
India is taking on Chinese Taipei in bid to clinch a gold in kabaddi. Click the link below to follow our dedicated kabaddi blog:
- October 07, 2023 06:52Up next
India will complete a one-two in compound men’s individual final when Abhishek Verma takes on his compatriot Ojas Deotale. The event is scheduled to start at 7:10am IST, after the bronze medal match between Koreans Jaehoon Joo and Jaewon Yang
- October 07, 2023 06:4697 medals for India!
With two medals from archery, India now has 97 medals in total and sits fourth in the medal standings. Click the link below to get realtime medal updates:
- October 07, 2023 06:26Archery - Compound women’s individual final - JYOTHI WINS GOLD!
Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in action next in the compounnd women’s individual final against South Korea’s Chaewon So. Live action starts soon
End 1: Jyothi gets off to a shaky start with an 8-pointer while Chaewon hits 10. The Indian finishes off with two 10s while Chaewon hits a perfect 30. Correction to the Indian’s first point, she gets a 9 instead of an 8. IND 29-30 KOR
End 2: Jyothi takes lead as she hits a perfect 30 while Chaewon hits gets 28, including an 8! IND 59-58 KOR
End 3: Jyothi takes a crucial 2-point lead! She hits yet another 30 while Chaewon manages only 29. IND 89-87 KOR
End 4: 10 from both sides to kick off the penultimate end. Jyothi extends lead she continues her 30-point spree while Chaewon conceded a point. IND 119-116 KOR
End 5: Into the final set and it looks like Jyothi will gift India another gold! Chaewon hits a 9 and that means JYOTHI TAKES HOME THE GOLD WITH 149 POINTS! Four consecutive 30-point sets from the Indian to get a statement win and a hat-trick of golds!
Final score: Jyothi 149-145 ChaewonReport:
- October 07, 2023 06:09Archery - Aditi wins compound women's individual bronze
The coaches make their way into the range, with Aditi and her opponent Ratih coming in shortly after. We’re all set for the tie
End 1: Aditi gets a positive start, hits two 10s while Ratih gets two 9s. Two point lead at the end of end 1 for Aditi. IND 29-27 INA
End 2: Turbulent start for Ratih continues as she starts off with an 8. Aditi meanwhile gets a 9. Five point lead for Aditi now as End 2 comes to a close! IND 58-53 INA
End 3: 10 for Ratih and a 9 for Aditi first up. Aditi now leads by six points at the end of end 3. IND 87-81 INA
End 4: Both the shooters score a perfect 30. IND 117-111 INA
End 5: We’re into the final end and Aditi looks poised for a bronze. Both shooters start off with 10s. AND THAT’S IT. ADITI WINS BRONZE TO TAKE INDIA’S MEDAL TALLY TO 96Final score: Aditi 146-140 RatihReport:
- October 07, 2023 06:03The curious case of Sat-Chi
The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had a miserable 0-8 record against the Malaysian pair until June 2023, but have now managed to beat them in their last two meetings since. Our correspondent Aashin Prasad traces the Indian pair’s journey in this edition of the Asian Games:
- October 07, 2023 05:55First up
Aditi Swami, the reigning champion, will be in action in the compound women’s individual bronze medal event against Indonesia’s Raith Fadhly at 6:10am IST
- October 07, 2023 05:52100 assured for India
With nine medals coming their way yesterday, the Indian athletes have assured at least 100 medals in this edition of the Asian Games. Click the link below to catch the highlights of all the events that India participated on October 6:
Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: Recurve Women's Team qualify for semifinal; Bangladesh in trouble vs India in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally
Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, medals tally: Catch the lve scores, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.
- October 07, 2023 05:47Indians in action - October 7
Archery
Compound Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match: Aditi Swami- 6:10 am
Compound Women’s Individual Gold Medal match- Jyothi Surekha Vennam-6:30 am
Compound Men’s Individual Gold Medal match- Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale- 7:10 am
Badminton
Men’s doubles final- Satwik/Chirag Vs Kim Won-ho/Choi Solgyu (KOR)- 11:30AM
Canoe Slalom
Men’s Kayak semifinal- Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat- 6:55 am
(Final subject to qualification)
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm
Cricket
Men’s team vs Afghanistan – Men’s Cricket Final- 11:30am
Hockey
Women’s team vs Japan – hockey - bronze medal match- 1:30 PM
Ju-Jitsu
Uma Maheshwar - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Kiran Kumari- W - 63kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Amarjeet Singh - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
(other rounds subject to qualification)
Kabaddi
Women’s team vs Chinese Taipei - women’s finals - 07:00 IST
Men’s team vs IR Iran – men’s final – 12:30 IST
Roller Skating
Sai Samhitha – W Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final - 8:30 IST
Soft Tennis
Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am IST
Aniket Patel - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am IST
Sport Climbing
Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST
(Final subject to qualification)
Volleyball
India vs Hong Kong, China – women’s volleyball 9 th to 10 th classification match – 08:00 IST
Wrestling
Yash – Men’s Freestyle 74Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Deepak Punia – Men’s Freestyle 86Kg Qualification Round( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Vicky- Men’s Freestyle 97Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Sumit- Men’s Freestyle 125Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
- October 07, 2023 05:30Streaming/telecast information
Sony Sports Network channels— Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5—will live telecast the following Indian events today. The action will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app
