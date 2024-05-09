MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon girls finalist Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping on pro tour

18-year-old Czech player, Nikola Bartunkova tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine at tournaments in Trnava, Slovakia, and Maribor, Slovenia, in February and March, respectively.

Published : May 09, 2024 17:53 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Nikola Bartunkova tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine by the ITIA.
File Photo: Nikola Bartunkova tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine by the ITIA. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Nikola Bartunkova tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine by the ITIA. | Photo Credit: AP

Wimbledon girls finalist Nikola Bartunkova was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for doping on Thursday.

The agency said the 18-year-old Czech player tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine at tournaments in Trnava, Slovakia, and Maribor, Slovenia, in February and March, respectively.

The medication, known as TMZ, also was found in high-profile positive tests given in 2021 by Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and 23 Chinese swimmers who were preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ | Italian Open 2024: Osaka wins in opening round, Berrettini withdraws

Bartunkova was beaten by Clervie Ngounoue in last year’s Wimbledon girls singles final. She also reached the singles semifinals and the doubles final at the 2022 Junior French Open.

She is ranked 282nd.

Bartunkova is banned from all sanctioned tennis events pending an ITIA hearing.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

ITIA /

Kamila Valieva /

Doping

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Score: BAN 68/5 (12) in 157 chase, Radha Yadav triggers batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon girls finalist Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping on pro tour
    AP
  3. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must win game; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: What each team needs to do qualify? Who can play Qualifier, Eliminator?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs RCB Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon girls finalist Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping on pro tour
    AP
  2. Italian Open 2024: Osaka wins in opening round, Berrettini withdraws
    AP
  3. Djokovic says he is ready to peak at French Open
    AFP
  4. Nadal’s clay game is rounding into form just in time for the French Open 2024
    AP
  5. Camila Giorgi listed under ‘retired players’ on ITIA website
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Score: BAN 68/5 (12) in 157 chase, Radha Yadav triggers batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon girls finalist Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping on pro tour
    AP
  3. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must win game; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: What each team needs to do qualify? Who can play Qualifier, Eliminator?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs RCB Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment