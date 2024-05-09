PBKS vs RCB Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday with both teams hanging on to the playoff qualification chances by a thread.

Toss stats and records IPL 2024

PBKS - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3

RCB - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins - 0; Losses: 3

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - Toss and match results in IPL history

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 6

Team batting first: Wins: 7; Losses: 5

SQUADS

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.