Kabaddi Live Score, India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023: Indian Women face TPE in Group A, When and where to watch

- October 02, 2023 13:12India’s main competitor at Hangzhou 2022 are coming well prepared
Iran women’s kabaddi team sharpens skills under ‘Mrs Jain’ in India to defend Asian Games title
India and Iran are famous rivals in the world of kabaddi. However, the Iranian women’s side, defending champions in the Asian Games, are in their arch rival’s den getting some crucial match practice ahead of the Asiad in Hangzhou.
- October 02, 2023 13:07Women’s Kabaddi Medal matches schedule
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 7:00 AM
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 7:50 AM
October 7, Saturday Final 7:00 AM - Gold medal Match
- October 02, 2023 12:55India Women’s Kabaddi Schedule
October 2, Monday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 1:30 PM - Group A
October 3, Tuesday - South Korea vs India - 1:30 PM - Group A
October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM - Group A
- October 02, 2023 12:46Women’s Kabaddi Squad for Asian Games
Women’s Team: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.
- October 02, 2023 12:37LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Chinese Taipei will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.
The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
- October 02, 2023 12:34Stay Tuned!
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Chinese Taipei. Stay Tuned for all the updates surrounding the match.
