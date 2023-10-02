MagazineBuy Print

Kabaddi Live Score, India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023: Indian Women face TPE in Group A, When and where to watch

IND vs TPE, Kabaddi Live Score: Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the Women’s Group A match between India and Chinese Taipei at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 02, 2023 13:15 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian women's kabaddi team tackle a Chinese Taipei raider in the semi-finals match, at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta.
FILE PHOTO: Indian women's kabaddi team tackle a Chinese Taipei raider in the semi-finals match, at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian women's kabaddi team tackle a Chinese Taipei raider in the semi-finals match, at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live updates from the Women’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Chinese Taipei.

  • October 02, 2023 13:12
    India’s main competitor at Hangzhou 2022 are coming well prepared

    Iran women’s kabaddi team sharpens skills under ‘Mrs Jain’ in India to defend Asian Games title

    India and Iran are famous rivals in the world of kabaddi. However, the Iranian women’s side, defending champions in the Asian Games, are in their arch rival’s den getting some crucial match practice ahead of the Asiad in Hangzhou.

  • October 02, 2023 13:07
    Women’s Kabaddi Medal matches schedule

    October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 7:00 AM

    October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 7:50 AM

    October 7, Saturday Final 7:00 AM - Gold medal Match

  • October 02, 2023 13:03
    Redemption time in Kabaddi

    Kabaddi at Asian Games 2023: Preview - On a mission to wrest back control 

    Asian Games 2023: India, usually the kabaddi powerhouse at the Asiads, lost to Iran in the last edition, giving up its titles. Revenge will be on their minds. 

  • October 02, 2023 12:55
    India Women’s Kabaddi Schedule

    October 2, Monday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 1:30 PM - Group A

    October 3, Tuesday - South Korea vs India - 1:30 PM - Group A

    October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM - Group A

  • October 02, 2023 12:46
    Women’s Kabaddi Squad for Asian Games

    Women’s Team: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.

  • October 02, 2023 12:37
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Chinese Taipei will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

    The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

  • October 02, 2023 12:34
    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Chinese Taipei. Stay Tuned for all the updates surrounding the match.

