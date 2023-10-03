Asian Games: Lovlina advances into women’s boxing 75kg final, qualifies for Paris Olympics

India’s Lovlina Borgohain advanced into the final of the women’s boxing 75kg event after a commanding win against Thailand’s Baison Maneekon in the semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Lovlina won the bout 5:0 by points to assure India of either a gold or silver medal.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lovlina started the first round on the backfoot and went into defensive mode till the last minute and unleashed her full potential, landing jabs and broke Maneekon’s defense constantly to take the first round via unanimous decison. The Thai boxer improved her strategy in the second round to win it via split decision. Lovlina then clinched the final round via yet another unanimous decision.

With this qualification, Lovlina has also booked her spot in the boxing squad for the next edition of the Olympics that will be held in Paris.

India currently sits fourth in the medal standings with 62 medals in total, including 13 gold, 24silver and 25 bronze medals.

More to follow...