Asian Games 2023: Mohammed Afsal wins silver in 800m; Krishan finishes fifth

India’s Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath won silver with a timing of 1:48:50 in the men’s 800m at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Krishan Kumar, who qualified for the finals with a personal and season-best timing of 1:45.88, could only manage to finish fifth with 1:48.50.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 3 LIVE UPDATES

More to follow