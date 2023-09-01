Neeraj Chopra focused on Asian Games after World Championships gold in javelin throw

India’s newly crowned javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra said on Friday he was focused on staying injury-free in pursuit of a second consecutive Asian Games gold in China’s Hangzhou later this month.

Reigning Olympic champion Chopra, 25, added a javelin world title to his sizeable medal collection on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he recorded a best throw of 88.17 m.

The flamboyant athlete has been troubled by shoulder pain along with a groin injury from training in May, which led to him missing several competitions.

He told reporters on Friday that he still hoped to give 100 percent to the Diamond League final in the United States on September 17 and the Asian Games starting the week after.

“There will be a lot of travelling... I want to play both the competitions well and without any injury,” he said.

“There’s not much time left now, I will have to prepare myself well. There is a big time difference and I will try my best.”

Chopra, who also took gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, said javelin was a high-risk sport and he had found it difficult to maintain peak fitness between strenuous travel commitments and frequent competitions.

“Many times you have to understand your body and see which competition is more important,” he added.