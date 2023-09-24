MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: No India vs Pakistan in gold medal match as Sri Lanka sets up final against Indian women

Pakistan never got going on a difficult batting surface affected by days of rain at the Zhejiang University of Technology ground in Hangzhou, and could only muster a below-par 75-9 in their 20 overs.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 17:05 IST , Hangzhou, China - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Udeshika Prabodhani took 3 wickets against Pakistan
File Photo: Udeshika Prabodhani took 3 wickets against Pakistan | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Udeshika Prabodhani took 3 wickets against Pakistan | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In-form Sri Lanka, fresh from a stunning Twenty20 series victory in England, beats Pakistan by six wickets on Sunday to reach the women’s cricket final at the Asian Games and set up a clash with India.

Pakistan never got going on a difficult batting surface affected by days of rain at the Zhejiang University of Technology ground in Hangzhou, and could only muster a below-par 75-9 in its 20 overs.

Left-arm medium pace bowler Udeshika Prabodhani led the Sri Lankan attack with three wickets and Kavisha Dilhari took two with her offspin.

Sri Lanka sauntered to its target with 21 balls to spare to spark wild celebrations as the players ran on to the field to high-five and hug each other.

Earlier, the Indians routed Bangladesh for 51 on the same ground with all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, only drafted into the squad as a last-minute replacement, taking four wickets.

India wasted no time in racing to an eight-wicket victory with more than 11 overs remaining as Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with an unbeaten 20.

ALSO READ| JADEJA TO JADDU: THE ORIGIN STORY OF INDIA’S STAR ALL-ROUNDER

Rodrigues is yet to be dismissed in the Asian Games, scoring 47 not out in the quarter-final against Malaysia, which was later abandoned because of rain.

It was the second time in just over a week that Sri Lankan cricketers had proven party-poopers by preventing a Pakistan-India major cricket final.

The country’s men’s team beat Pakistan in the semi-final of the 50-over Asia Cup in Colombo to prevent a final showdown against their fierce rivals India.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka’s women secured a historic first-ever white-ball series triumph over England, winning 2-1. Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off for bronze on Monday before India take on Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: No India vs Pakistan in gold medal match as Sri Lanka sets up final against Indian women
    AFP
  2. IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill slams sixth ODI hundred, fifth in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Myanmar football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Match underway; Sunil Chhetri starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: KL Rahul, Ishan attack as India eyes big total
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India vs Myanmar score; Nikhat Zareen enters boxing pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: No India vs Pakistan in gold medal match as Sri Lanka sets up final against Indian women
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: India women’s football team loses to Thailand, exits tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Myanmar football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Match underway; Sunil Chhetri starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket final: When and where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team beats Uzbekistan 16-0 in opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: No India vs Pakistan in gold medal match as Sri Lanka sets up final against Indian women
    AFP
  2. IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill slams sixth ODI hundred, fifth in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Myanmar football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Match underway; Sunil Chhetri starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: KL Rahul, Ishan attack as India eyes big total
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India vs Myanmar score; Nikhat Zareen enters boxing pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment