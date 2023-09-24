MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team beats Uzbekistan 16-0 in opener

Eight of India’s players contributed to the final scoreline with Lalit Upadhyay and Varun Kumar scoring four goals each and Manish netting thrice.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 13:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Indian men’s hockey team
File photo: Indian men’s hockey team | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

File photo: Indian men’s hockey team | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ THE HINDU

The Indian men’s hockey team secured a 16-0 victory against the Uzbekistan side in its opening Asian Games fixture at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China.

Eight of India’s players contributed to the final scoreline with Lalit Upadhyay and Varun Kumar scoring four goals each and Manish netting thrice. With the win, the three-time Asian Games champions climbed to the top of the Pool A standings. The top two from each pool will make the semifinals.

Being third in the FIH Rankings, the Indian hockey team came into the Hangzhou Games full of confidence, after having won the Asian Champions Trophy last month.

ALSO READ | ASIAN GAMES 2023: INDIA VS JAPAN VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Even with the absence of its captain Harmanpreet Singh, India went on the offensive right from the start making world No. 66 Uzbekistan defend deep.

India’s aggressive play and constant pressure from the start helped it open the scoring in just seven minutes into the match. Lalit breached Uzbekistan’s defense from a penalty corner to make it 1-0 for India. Minutes later, Varun doubled India’s lead from another penalty corner.

India was leading 2-0 by the end of the first quarter and it continued to dominate the play in the second quarter as well scoring two quick field goals through Abhishek and Mandeep Singh. Lalit’s second goal and Mandeep’s two goals in quick succession took India on a 7-0 lead at halftime.

India didn’t drop its relentless nature even after the break and scored nine more goals to complete a 16-0 commanding win. The Indian men’s hockey team will play Singapore in the next game on Tuesday.

Indian men’s hockey team will be eyeing to win the Asian Games tournament and secure a berth for the Paris Olympics.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Hockey /

Indian hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team beats Uzbekistan 16-0 in opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Hazlewood gets Gaikwad early after Australia opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Martin wins Sprint Race after pole-sitter Bezzecchi collides with teammate
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: Match stays goalless; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen wins Japanese GP, Red Bull clinches constructors’ championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team beats Uzbekistan 16-0 in opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: Match stays goalless; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs JPN, HIGHLIGHTS Volleyball Asian Games: India loses 3-0 to Japan, to play 5-6 place playoff match later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Ramita wins bronze in women’s 10m air rifle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in rowing men’s eight event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team beats Uzbekistan 16-0 in opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Hazlewood gets Gaikwad early after Australia opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Martin wins Sprint Race after pole-sitter Bezzecchi collides with teammate
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: Match stays goalless; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen wins Japanese GP, Red Bull clinches constructors’ championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment