Asian Games 2023: Ramita wins bronze in women’s 10m air rifle

India’s Ramita pipped compatriot Mehuli Ghosh for the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

After four series in the elimination stage, Ramita had a cushion of a mere 0.2 points over Mehuli. However, she built on the lead to extend the gap to 0.7 points to send Mehuli back to the dugout.

The duo, along with Ashi Chouksey, had clinched silver in the team event based on the aggregate of their scores in the qualification round.

Ramita, with a score of 631.9, had finished second in qualification, bested only by China’s Han Jiayu, the eventual silver medallist. China’s Huang Yuting took the gold with a Games Record score of 252.7.

More to follow...