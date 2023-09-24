India thumps Bangladesh women in semifinal, confirms first Asian Games medal in cricket

The Indian women’s cricket team made a statement, emphatically beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Asian Games semifinal at the Pingfeng Cricket Ground.

HIGHLIGHTS

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar proved to be the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets for 17 runs in her quota of four overs.

Chasing 52, India never looked in discomfort as it reached the 52-run target in the ninth over.

SCORECARD

India will play the winner of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the final on Monday at the same venue.

