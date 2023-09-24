MagazineBuy Print

India thumps Bangladesh women in semifinal, confirms first Asian Games medal in cricket

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar proved to be the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets for 17 runs in her quota of four overs.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 08:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian batter Shafali Verma in action.
infoIcon

The Indian women’s cricket team made a statement, emphatically beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Asian Games semifinal at the Pingfeng Cricket Ground.

HIGHLIGHTS

Chasing 52, India never looked in discomfort as it reached the 52-run target in the ninth over.

India will play the winner of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the final on Monday at the same venue.

More to follow...

