India thumps Bangladesh women in semifinal, confirms first Asian Games medal in cricket

The Indian women’s cricket team made a statement, emphatically beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Asian Games semifinal at the Pingfeng Cricket Ground.
India pacer Pooja Vastrakar proved to be the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets for 17 runs in her quota of four overs.
Chasing 52, India never looked in discomfort as it reached the 52-run target in the ninth over.
India will play the winner of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the final on Monday at the same venue.
More to follow...
