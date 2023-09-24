India wins first medal of Asian Games 2023 as women’s 10m air rifle team bags silver

The Indian women’s 10m air rifle team comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey bagged the country’s first medal in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.
In the individual qualification round, the trio shot a total of 1886.0 to claim the silver medal. China claimed the gold medal with 1896.6 points, while Mongolia confirmed a bronze with 1880.0.
Ramita, who eventually finished second, was the pick of the team, scoring 631.9. Mehuli, with 630.8 points, finished fifth. Chouksey finished way outside the top eight with a mere 623.3, which means only two Indians will be competing for a medal in the final later on Sunday.
The Chinese trio of Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting and Wang Zhilin broke the five-year-old Asian record en route to their total. The previous record was held by China itself (1893.0).
More to follow...
